Louisiana jury convicts 1 ex-officer and acquits another in 2022 shooting death

By The Associated Press

Posted May 12, 2024 2:31 pm.

Last Updated May 12, 2024 2:42 pm.

GRETNA, La. (AP) — A Louisiana jury has convicted one former law enforcement officer and acquitted another in the 2022 shooting death of a man who was sitting in an SUV outside a house reputed for illegal drug activity.

Issac Hughes, who was convicted Friday, and Johnathan Louis, who was acquitted, were Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies when Daniel Vallee, 34, was killed in the New Orleans suburb of Marrero.

Police body camera footage showed that after a 15-minute confrontation, Vallee’s last words to officers were, “Please, put the guns down.”

Hughes and Louis were each indicted on a manslaughter charge with a possible 40-year sentence. Hughes faces up to five years in prison after jurors convicted him on the lesser charge of negligent homicide.

The two were among five deputies responding to a noise complaint in the early hours of Feb. 16, 2022. Sheriff Joe Lopinto said Vallee was in a vehicle outside a suspected drug house and refused to get out when instructed by the deputies, WVUE-TV reported.

Defense attorneys said Hughes and Louis acted in self-defense because Vallee dropped his hands out of sight multiple times, even as officers commanded him to keep them visible. Attorneys said the two officers believed Vallee might “weaponize” his vehicle.

Prosecutors said deputies had opportunities to de-escalate. They said another deputy never fired his weapon but kept it at a “low ready” position, indicating other officers did not perceive an imminent threat.

“The punishment for non-compliance with a law enforcement officer is not death,” Assistant District Attorney Rachel Africk said.

Vallee restarted the SUV’s engine 45 seconds before he was shot, and four deputies drew their weapons, according to The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate. One deputy, who was not charged, yelled at Vallee to turn off the car, and Vallee shouted, “I’m scared. Y’all trying to kill me.”

Vallee dropped his right hand and honked the SUV’s horn and then Hughes, who was standing in front of the vehicle, opened fire and shot all 18 rounds from his gun toward the windshield, according to testimony. Louis was standing at the passenger window and fired nine rounds just after Hughes started shooting.

Vallee was shot eight times and pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither Hughes nor Louis testified during their four-day trial in Gretna. Jefferson Parish sheriff’s officers began using body cameras in December 2021, and Vallee’s death was the first shooting by deputies after that policy was put in place.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man wanted for multiple assaults in Bay and Front area
Man wanted for multiple assaults in Bay and Front area

Toronto police are asking for help identifying a man wanted in an assault investigation after multiple assaults. On May 6, at approximately 11:03 a.m., police responded to a call for an assault in the Bay...

1h ago

Homicide unit investigating after man dies from assault downtown Toronto
Homicide unit investigating after man dies from assault downtown Toronto

Toronto police's homicide unit is investigating after a man has died after an assault downtown on Sunday morning. Police responded to a call in the Dalhousie and Shuter Streets area at approximately...

3h ago

2 men arrested after $5M worth of watches stolen from downtown Toronto store
2 men arrested after $5M worth of watches stolen from downtown Toronto store

Two men are in custody after police say $5 million worth of watches were stolen in an armed robbery last fall in downtown Toronto. Police say two men in disguises went to a store in the Spadina Road...

27m ago

RCMP boss expresses desire for new law to deal with threats against politicians
RCMP boss expresses desire for new law to deal with threats against politicians

RCMP commissioner Mike Duheme says he wants the government to look at drafting a new law that would make it easier for police to pursue charges against people who threaten elected officials. The Mounties...

1h ago

Top Stories

Man wanted for multiple assaults in Bay and Front area
Man wanted for multiple assaults in Bay and Front area

Toronto police are asking for help identifying a man wanted in an assault investigation after multiple assaults. On May 6, at approximately 11:03 a.m., police responded to a call for an assault in the Bay...

1h ago

Homicide unit investigating after man dies from assault downtown Toronto
Homicide unit investigating after man dies from assault downtown Toronto

Toronto police's homicide unit is investigating after a man has died after an assault downtown on Sunday morning. Police responded to a call in the Dalhousie and Shuter Streets area at approximately...

3h ago

2 men arrested after $5M worth of watches stolen from downtown Toronto store
2 men arrested after $5M worth of watches stolen from downtown Toronto store

Two men are in custody after police say $5 million worth of watches were stolen in an armed robbery last fall in downtown Toronto. Police say two men in disguises went to a store in the Spadina Road...

27m ago

RCMP boss expresses desire for new law to deal with threats against politicians
RCMP boss expresses desire for new law to deal with threats against politicians

RCMP commissioner Mike Duheme says he wants the government to look at drafting a new law that would make it easier for police to pursue charges against people who threaten elected officials. The Mounties...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
Protesters at UofT encampment accuse police of surveillance
Protesters at UofT encampment accuse police of surveillance

Pro-Palestinian protesters at the University of Toronto encampment are sounding the alarm about surveillance tactics they claim are being used against them. Tina Yazdani has the response from Toronto police and the university.

21h ago

2:34
'Revenge tourism' helps drive Toronto cruising
'Revenge tourism' helps drive Toronto cruising

The Great Lakes cruise season is off to another strong start as the region becomes an increasingly hot destination for international cruisers. David Zura explains.

23h ago

1:58
TTC driver says singing brings him happiness
TTC driver says singing brings him happiness

38 year old, Jon Pooley, is known as “the singing TTC driver”. Stella Acquisto talks to him about why he sings and being discovered by Drake.
2:47
Mother's search for missing son in Vietnam
Mother's search for missing son in Vietnam

A Toronto mother is searching for her 3-year-old son in Vietnam after he was allegedly abducted there by his father. Heather McArthur's plea for help as Toronto Police issue a Canada-wide warrant for the father.
5:31
'I produce what I say I'm going to produce,' meet Mississauga Mayoral candidate Carolyn Parrish
'I produce what I say I'm going to produce,' meet Mississauga Mayoral candidate Carolyn Parrish

Veteran Mississauga councillor Carolyn Parrish sits down with Melanie Ng to talk about redesigning part of the Heartland area, and why being outspoken is a good thing.

More Videos