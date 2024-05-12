A magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes, wakes people on the Mexico-Guatemala border

The Suchiate River, the natural border between Guatemala and Mexico, at Tecun Uman, Guatemala, Sunday, June 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
The Suchiate River, the natural border between Guatemala and Mexico, at Tecun Uman, Guatemala, Sunday, June 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo) Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Edgar M. Clemente, The Associated Press

Posted May 12, 2024 9:01 am.

Last Updated May 12, 2024 9:50 am.

TAPACHULA, Mexico (AP) — A strong earthquake shook the border of Mexico and Guatemala early Sunday, driving frightened residents into the streets.

The temblor struck just before 6 a.m. near the Mexican border town of Suchiate, where a river by the same name divides the two countries. The epicenter was just off the Pacific coast, 10 miles (16 kilometers) west-southwest of Brisas Barra de Suchiate where the river empties into the sea.

The earthquake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.4, according to the U.S. Geological Survey and a depth of 47 miles (75 kilometers).

In Mexico, there were no immediate reports of damage, but more mountainous, remote parts of the border are prone to landslides.

Across the border Guatemala’s national disaster prevention agency shared photos of small landslides onto highways in the Quetzaltenango region and large cracks in walls in a hospital in San Marcos on its social media accounts, but there were no reports of deaths.

In Tapachula, near the border, civil defense brigades were moving through the city looking for signs of damage.

Didier Solares, an official with Suchiate’s Civil Defense agency, said so far they had not found damage.

“Luckily, everything is good,” Solares said. “We are talking with companies, to the (rural areas) via radio and there’s nothing, there’s no damage thank God,” he said.

The early morning quake still gave people a fright.

In the mountainous and picturesque colonial city of San Cristobal, the shaking was strong.

“Here we got up because we have the seismic alert service,” said resident Joaquin Morales. “The alert woke me up because it comes 30 seconds before (the quake).”

In Tuxtla Chico, a town near Tapachula, María Guzmán, a teacher said: “It was horrible, it felt strong. It was a real scare.”

Top Stories

U of T encampment organizers raise concerns about illegal surveillance
U of T encampment organizers raise concerns about illegal surveillance

Nearly two weeks into the pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Toronto, protesters continue to clash with police and school administration with the latest controversy involving surveillance. Organizers...

15h ago

Man facing 3 counts of attempted murder in domestic incident, stabbing in Mississauga
Man facing 3 counts of attempted murder in domestic incident, stabbing in Mississauga

A Mississauga man is facing eight charges, including three counts of attempted murder, following a domestic dispute and triple stabbing early Friday morning. Residents were woken up by the sounds of...

12h ago

Indian national in custody in Ontario charged in Nijjar homicide
Indian national in custody in Ontario charged in Nijjar homicide

A fourth individual has been arrested and charged in connection to killing of Surrey Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

9m ago

Police investigate 2 drive-by shootings involving tow truck drivers in Scarborough
Police investigate 2 drive-by shootings involving tow truck drivers in Scarborough

Toronto police are investigating a pair of drive-by shootings involving tow truck operators within blocks of each other in Scarborough. Investigators say someone fired at a tow truck in the area of...

23m ago

