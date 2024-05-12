Man wanted for multiple assaults in Bay and Front area

Toronto police are asking for help identifying a man wanted in an assault investigation after multiple assaults.

On May 6, at approximately 11:03 a.m., police responded to a call for an assault in the Bay Street and Front Street West area.

Reportedly, the victim was walking through the PATH when the suspect approached the victim from behind and assaulted the victim before fleeing.

The suspect and victim are not known to each other.

Further, on May 11, at approximately 4:47 p.m., police responded to a call for an assault in the same area.

Another victim was reportedly walking through the PATH when the suspect approached the victim from behind and assaulted the victim before fleeing.

The suspect and victim are also not known to each other.

The suspect is described as being 25-30 years old, 5’9″, with a thin build, short black hair, brown eyes, and a full black beard.

He was wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, black pants, a blue medical mask, black/white/yellow “Nike Air Jordan” high-top shoes, and carrying a black “Adidas” backpack.