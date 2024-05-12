Man wanted for multiple assaults in Bay and Front area

Toronto police are asking for help identifying a man wanted in an assault investigation in the Bay Street and Front Street West area. (Photo: Toronto Police Service)
Toronto police are asking for help identifying a man wanted in an assault investigation in the Bay Street and Front Street West area. (Photo: Toronto Police Service)

By Hayley McGoldrick

Posted May 12, 2024 2:15 pm.

Toronto police are asking for help identifying a man wanted in an assault investigation after multiple assaults.

On May 6, at approximately 11:03 a.m., police responded to a call for an assault in the Bay Street and Front Street West area.

Reportedly, the victim was walking through the PATH when the suspect approached the victim from behind and assaulted the victim before fleeing.

The suspect and victim are not known to each other.

Further, on May 11, at approximately 4:47 p.m., police responded to a call for an assault in the same area.

Another victim was reportedly walking through the PATH when the suspect approached the victim from behind and assaulted the victim before fleeing.

The suspect and victim are also not known to each other.

The suspect is described as being 25-30 years old, 5’9″, with a thin build, short black hair, brown eyes, and a full black beard.

He was wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, black pants, a blue medical mask, black/white/yellow “Nike Air Jordan” high-top shoes, and carrying a black “Adidas” backpack.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes, wakes people on the Mexico-Guatemala border
A magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes, wakes people on the Mexico-Guatemala border

TAPACHULA, Mexico (AP) — A strong earthquake shook the border of Mexico and Guatemala early Sunday, driving frightened residents into the streets. The temblor struck just before 6 a.m. near the Mexican...

4h ago

Homicide unit investigating after man dies from assault downtown Toronto
Homicide unit investigating after man dies from assault downtown Toronto

Toronto police's homicide unit is investigating after a man has died after an assault downtown on Sunday morning. Police responded to a call in the Dalhousie and Shuter Streets area at approximately...

1h ago

Police investigate 2 drive-by shootings involving tow truck drivers in Scarborough
Police investigate 2 drive-by shootings involving tow truck drivers in Scarborough

Toronto police are investigating a pair of drive-by shootings involving tow truck operators within blocks of each other in Scarborough. Investigators say someone fired at a tow truck in the area of...

4h ago

Indian national in custody in Ontario charged in Nijjar homicide
Indian national in custody in Ontario charged in Nijjar homicide

A fourth individual has been arrested and charged in connection to killing of Surrey Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

4h ago

Top Stories

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes, wakes people on the Mexico-Guatemala border
A magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes, wakes people on the Mexico-Guatemala border

TAPACHULA, Mexico (AP) — A strong earthquake shook the border of Mexico and Guatemala early Sunday, driving frightened residents into the streets. The temblor struck just before 6 a.m. near the Mexican...

4h ago

Homicide unit investigating after man dies from assault downtown Toronto
Homicide unit investigating after man dies from assault downtown Toronto

Toronto police's homicide unit is investigating after a man has died after an assault downtown on Sunday morning. Police responded to a call in the Dalhousie and Shuter Streets area at approximately...

1h ago

Police investigate 2 drive-by shootings involving tow truck drivers in Scarborough
Police investigate 2 drive-by shootings involving tow truck drivers in Scarborough

Toronto police are investigating a pair of drive-by shootings involving tow truck operators within blocks of each other in Scarborough. Investigators say someone fired at a tow truck in the area of...

4h ago

Indian national in custody in Ontario charged in Nijjar homicide
Indian national in custody in Ontario charged in Nijjar homicide

A fourth individual has been arrested and charged in connection to killing of Surrey Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
Protesters at UofT encampment accuse police of surveillance
Protesters at UofT encampment accuse police of surveillance

Pro-Palestinian protesters at the University of Toronto encampment are sounding the alarm about surveillance tactics they claim are being used against them. Tina Yazdani has the response from Toronto police and the university.

20h ago

2:34
'Revenge tourism' helps drive Toronto cruising
'Revenge tourism' helps drive Toronto cruising

The Great Lakes cruise season is off to another strong start as the region becomes an increasingly hot destination for international cruisers. David Zura explains.

21h ago

1:58
TTC driver says singing brings him happiness
TTC driver says singing brings him happiness

38 year old, Jon Pooley, is known as “the singing TTC driver”. Stella Acquisto talks to him about why he sings and being discovered by Drake.
2:47
Mother's search for missing son in Vietnam
Mother's search for missing son in Vietnam

A Toronto mother is searching for her 3-year-old son in Vietnam after he was allegedly abducted there by his father. Heather McArthur's plea for help as Toronto Police issue a Canada-wide warrant for the father.
5:31
'I produce what I say I'm going to produce,' meet Mississauga Mayoral candidate Carolyn Parrish
'I produce what I say I'm going to produce,' meet Mississauga Mayoral candidate Carolyn Parrish

Veteran Mississauga councillor Carolyn Parrish sits down with Melanie Ng to talk about redesigning part of the Heartland area, and why being outspoken is a good thing.

More Videos