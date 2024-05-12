Many questions remain one year since the disappearance of Nathan Wise

A family continues their relentless search for a man living with Down Syndrome who disappeared from a Toronto neighbourhood exactly one year ago. Afua Baah has the details.

By Afua Baah and John Marchesan

Posted May 12, 2024 7:22 pm.

Last Updated May 12, 2024 7:23 pm.

It’s been exactly one year since the disappearance of a vulnerable man last seen in Toronto, but family members are far from giving up their search to find Nathan Wise.

Many questions remain after the 38-year-old with Down Syndrome vanished without a trace from the Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue East area around 7 p.m. on May 12, 2023. At the time, Nathan was new to the city after moving from the Kitchener-Waterloo area to live with his brother and sister and no one knows why he was out in the neighbourhood that day.

“It’s just been very tough on all of us right now, knowing that the year has come around now,” said his cousin Jason Babcock, who took time to recall what it was like growing up with Nathan.

“I remember days just in the hallways playing mini sticks, or going to have pizza and play video games. That’s the kind of stuff we miss him not being here, taking him to bowling or lawn bowling, or the ball diamond to play baseball. That was just him,” said Babcock.

Weeks after his disappearance, there were reports Nathan had been spotted in the Guelph area but that search did not turn up anything concrete. There’s been very little information on his whereabouts since then.

Despite the visible lack of any progress, police say they are continuing to pour resources into the search for Nathan.

“We are working with them right now to do something else to mark the one year as well that will be out on social media,” said Babcock.

Family and friends marked the anniversary by gathering at Woodside Bible Fellowship Church in Elmira on Saturday, with everyone expressing hope for his safe return.

“We had a lot more than we anticipated come out,” said Babcock. “There are people that didn’t even know him and came out to support all of us in getting some answers.”

Babcock also had a message for Nathan.

“Buddy don’t worry, you’re not in trouble, just reach out to one of us so that we can assist you.”

Police say Nathan is four-foot-six and 170 pounds with a full beard and moustache. His family says if you see him, you can approach and speak to him as he loves talking about sports.

