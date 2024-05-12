Police investigate third tow truck shooting in less than 24 hours in Scarborough

A bullet hole is seen on the driver side of a tow truck in Scarborough.
A bullet hole is seen on the driver side of a tow truck in Scarborough. CITYNEWS/Matt Wilkins

By John Marchesan

Posted May 12, 2024 8:30 pm.

Toronto police are investigating possible connections between a trio of shootings less than 24 hours apart involving tow trucks in Scarborough.

In the latest incident, one person was injured after shots were fired from a vehicle at a tow truck in the area of Kennedy Road and Munham Gate, just south of Ellesmere, around 5 p.m. Sunday. Several bullet holes can be seen on the tow truck including the driver-side window while a number of evidence markers are strewn about the roadway.

One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries, according to paramedics. It’s unclear if the victim was inside the truck or had any connections to it.

This follows two other drive-by shooting incidents involving tow truck drivers within several hours on Saturday night.

Investigators say someone fired at a tow truck in the area of Markham Road and Highway 401 just after 8 p.m. Saturday while another tow truck was struck by gunshots two hours later at Finch Avenue East and Markham Road.

No one was injured in either of those incidents and the suspects fled both scenes.

Police tell CityNews it’s too early to link all three shootings but they are looking into the fact tow trucks were the target in each incident.

Many questions remain one year since the disappearance of Nathan Wise
Many questions remain one year since the disappearance of Nathan Wise

It’s been exactly one year since the disappearance of a vulnerable man last seen in Toronto, but family members are far from giving up their search to find Nathan Wise. Many questions remain after...

1h ago

Man, 50, killed in violent assault in downtown Toronto
Man, 50, killed in violent assault in downtown Toronto

A 50-year-old man is dead following a violent assault in downtown Toronto on Sunday morning. Homicide detectives say just before 10:30 a.m. Jamie Richardson was visiting a medical clinic in the Dalhousie...

2h ago

Man wanted for multiple assaults in Bay and Front area
Man wanted for multiple assaults in Bay and Front area

Toronto police are looking to identify a man wanted after multiple assaults were committed in the underground PATH system. Just after 11 am. on May 6, police say the victim was walking through the PATH...

3h ago

2 men arrested after $5M worth of watches stolen from downtown Toronto store
2 men arrested after $5M worth of watches stolen from downtown Toronto store

Two men are in custody after police say $5 million worth of watches were stolen in an armed robbery last fall in downtown Toronto. Police say two men in disguises went to a store in the Spadina Avenue...

37m ago

2:50
Aurora dazzles Canadians in big cities
Aurora dazzles Canadians in big cities

You usually think of the Northern Lights as a show for high latitude communities but strong solar activity has delivered a stunning show nearly across the globe. David Zura explains.

4h ago

2:42
Protesters at UofT encampment accuse police of surveillance
Protesters at UofT encampment accuse police of surveillance

Pro-Palestinian protesters at the University of Toronto encampment are sounding the alarm about surveillance tactics they claim are being used against them. Tina Yazdani has the response from Toronto police and the university.
2:20
Dutch contestant disqualified from Eurovision over alleged confrontation with crew member
Dutch contestant disqualified from Eurovision over alleged confrontation with crew member

The Netherlands; Eurovision contestant -- Joost Klein -- has been disqualified from the competition by the E-B-U. Karling Donoghue breaks down the alleged incident that sparked the decision and ongoing protests over Israel's participation.
2:34
'Revenge tourism' helps drive Toronto cruising
'Revenge tourism' helps drive Toronto cruising

The Great Lakes cruise season is off to another strong start as the region becomes an increasingly hot destination for international cruisers. David Zura explains.
1:58
TTC driver says singing brings him happiness
TTC driver says singing brings him happiness

38 year old, Jon Pooley, is known as “the singing TTC driver”. Stella Acquisto talks to him about why he sings and being discovered by Drake.
