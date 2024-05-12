Police investigate third tow truck shooting in less than 24 hours in Scarborough

Toronto police are investigating possible connections between a trio of shootings less than 24 hours apart involving tow trucks in Scarborough.

In the latest incident, one person was injured after shots were fired from a vehicle at a tow truck in the area of Kennedy Road and Munham Gate, just south of Ellesmere, around 5 p.m. Sunday. Several bullet holes can be seen on the tow truck including the driver-side window while a number of evidence markers are strewn about the roadway.

One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries, according to paramedics. It’s unclear if the victim was inside the truck or had any connections to it.

This follows two other drive-by shooting incidents involving tow truck drivers within several hours on Saturday night.

Investigators say someone fired at a tow truck in the area of Markham Road and Highway 401 just after 8 p.m. Saturday while another tow truck was struck by gunshots two hours later at Finch Avenue East and Markham Road.

No one was injured in either of those incidents and the suspects fled both scenes.

Police tell CityNews it’s too early to link all three shootings but they are looking into the fact tow trucks were the target in each incident.