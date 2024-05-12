Homicide unit investigating after man dies downtown Toronto

Toronto police’s homicide unit is investigating after a man has died after first being located with life-threatening injuries downtown on Sunday morning.

Police responded to a call in the Dalhousie and Shuter Streets area at approximately 10:24 a.m. and located an adult male.

Medics transported the victim to hospital via emergency run with life-threatening injuries.

It was later reported that the victim had been pronounced deceased and that the homicide unit would be investigating.

The suspect is still outstanding, and is described as male, 6’0, with a large build, wearing a black t-shirt and carrying rolling luggage.

He was last seen going westbound on Shuter from Dalhousie.