Republican Vermont Gov. Phil Scott is running for reelection to 5th term

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Republican Gov. Phil Scott is running for reelection to a fifth two-year term in the largely blue state of Vermont.

Scott announced his reelection bid on Saturday, saying there’s more work to do.

“During my four terms as Governor, my team and I have worked to grow the economy, make Vermont more affordable, and protect the most vulnerable,” he said in a statement. “I’ve done my best to rise above partisanship to solve problems, and help people.”

While progress has been made, he said he cannot step away when the Democrat-controlled Legislature is “so far out of balance.” Scott and the legislature have clashed over spending and taxes and he’s vetoed a number of its bills in recent years and is expected to veto more.

A Republican who combines fiscal conservatism with social liberalism, Scott was a frequent critic of former President Donald Trump and voted for Joe Biden in the 2020 election. He won praise for leading Vermont through the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his reelection campaign message, he urged supporters to elect more legislators who will work with him.

“Now, more than ever, we need everyday Vermonters to make their voices heard and get involved,” he said.

When Scott first became a state senator more than 23 years ago, Sen. Dick Mazza, a Democrat, took him under his wing and became his mentor, he said in his campaign message. Mazza, who resigned from the Senate for health reasons last month, asked to be by his side as he announced his reelection bid on Saturday, which Scott called “such an honor.”

