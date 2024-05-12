UK foreign secretary says halting arms sales to Israel would only strengthen Hamas

Britain's Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron speaks at the Lord Mayor of the City of London's annual Easter Banquet, at Mansion House in the City of London, Thursday, May 9, 2024. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted May 12, 2024 12:07 pm.

Last Updated May 12, 2024 12:26 pm.

LONDON (AP) — Halting arms exports to Israel is “not a wise path” and would only strengthen Hamas, Britain’s foreign secretary said Sunday.

Asked whether the U.K. would follow the U.S. in threatening to cut the supply of offensive weapons to Israel if it carried out an attack on the southern Gaza city of Rafah, Foreign Secretary David Cameron said the two countries cannot be compared because unlike the U.S., Britain supplies a very small amount of Israel’s weapons.

“The U.K. provides less than 1% of Israel’s weapons and it’s not a state supplier,” Cameron told the BBC on Sunday. “We have a licensing system and those licences can be closed if it’s judged there’s a serious risk of a serious international human rights violation.”

U.S. President Joe Biden has said that his government will stop supplying weapons and artillery to Israel if its forces launch an all-out assault on Rafah, the last major Hamas stronghold in Gaza.

Britain’s opposition Labour Party and human rights groups have argued that the U.K. should follow a similar position and stop the sale of British-made weapons or components in a Rafah offensive.

The U.S. government said Friday that Israel’s use of U.S.-provided weapons in Gaza likely violated international humanitarian law. But it added that wartime conditions prevented U.S. officials from determining that for certain in specific airstrikes.

Cameron said the U.K. did not support a major offensive in Rafah without a clear plan about how civilians can be protected.

The Campaign Against Arms Trade nonprofit group estimates that the real value of U.K. arms exports of Israel is at least 1 billion pounds since 2015, much higher than government figures.

It says that British industry, namely BAE Systems, provides about 15% of the components in the F-35 stealth combat aircraft used by Israel. The group alleges that the jets were used in recent bombardment of Gaza. The full value of component and other licenses is not known, it said.

Cameron also said that putting British boots on the ground in Gaza as part of international efforts to deliver aid would be “a risk that we shouldn’t take.”

His comments came after reports that U.K. authorities were considering deploying troops to land humanitarian supplies from a temporary pier being built by the U.S. military.

Cameron said that his government’s view was that “actually putting British boots on to the beach was not a good move.” He said that instead, the aid delivery will likely be carried out by a contractor.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes, wakes people on the Mexico-Guatemala border
A magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes, wakes people on the Mexico-Guatemala border

TAPACHULA, Mexico (AP) — A strong earthquake shook the border of Mexico and Guatemala early Sunday, driving frightened residents into the streets. The temblor struck just before 6 a.m. near the Mexican...

3h ago

Homicide unit investigating after man dies from assault downtown Toronto
Homicide unit investigating after man dies from assault downtown Toronto

Toronto police's homicide unit is investigating after a man has died after an assault downtown on Sunday morning. Police responded to a call in the Dalhousie and Shuter Streets area at approximately...

24m ago

Police investigate 2 drive-by shootings involving tow truck drivers in Scarborough
Police investigate 2 drive-by shootings involving tow truck drivers in Scarborough

Toronto police are investigating a pair of drive-by shootings involving tow truck operators within blocks of each other in Scarborough. Investigators say someone fired at a tow truck in the area of...

3h ago

U of T encampment organizers raise concerns about illegal surveillance
U of T encampment organizers raise concerns about illegal surveillance

Nearly two weeks into the pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Toronto, protesters continue to clash with police and school administration with the latest controversy involving surveillance. Organizers...

18h ago

Top Stories

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes, wakes people on the Mexico-Guatemala border
A magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes, wakes people on the Mexico-Guatemala border

TAPACHULA, Mexico (AP) — A strong earthquake shook the border of Mexico and Guatemala early Sunday, driving frightened residents into the streets. The temblor struck just before 6 a.m. near the Mexican...

3h ago

Homicide unit investigating after man dies from assault downtown Toronto
Homicide unit investigating after man dies from assault downtown Toronto

Toronto police's homicide unit is investigating after a man has died after an assault downtown on Sunday morning. Police responded to a call in the Dalhousie and Shuter Streets area at approximately...

24m ago

Police investigate 2 drive-by shootings involving tow truck drivers in Scarborough
Police investigate 2 drive-by shootings involving tow truck drivers in Scarborough

Toronto police are investigating a pair of drive-by shootings involving tow truck operators within blocks of each other in Scarborough. Investigators say someone fired at a tow truck in the area of...

3h ago

U of T encampment organizers raise concerns about illegal surveillance
U of T encampment organizers raise concerns about illegal surveillance

Nearly two weeks into the pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Toronto, protesters continue to clash with police and school administration with the latest controversy involving surveillance. Organizers...

18h ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
Protesters at UofT encampment accuse police of surveillance
Protesters at UofT encampment accuse police of surveillance

Pro-Palestinian protesters at the University of Toronto encampment are sounding the alarm about surveillance tactics they claim are being used against them. Tina Yazdani has the response from Toronto police and the university.

18h ago

2:34
'Revenge tourism' helps drive Toronto cruising
'Revenge tourism' helps drive Toronto cruising

The Great Lakes cruise season is off to another strong start as the region becomes an increasingly hot destination for international cruisers. David Zura explains.

20h ago

1:58
TTC driver says singing brings him happiness
TTC driver says singing brings him happiness

38 year old, Jon Pooley, is known as “the singing TTC driver”. Stella Acquisto talks to him about why he sings and being discovered by Drake.
2:47
Mother's search for missing son in Vietnam
Mother's search for missing son in Vietnam

A Toronto mother is searching for her 3-year-old son in Vietnam after he was allegedly abducted there by his father. Heather McArthur's plea for help as Toronto Police issue a Canada-wide warrant for the father.
5:31
'I produce what I say I'm going to produce,' meet Mississauga Mayoral candidate Carolyn Parrish
'I produce what I say I'm going to produce,' meet Mississauga Mayoral candidate Carolyn Parrish

Veteran Mississauga councillor Carolyn Parrish sits down with Melanie Ng to talk about redesigning part of the Heartland area, and why being outspoken is a good thing.

More Videos