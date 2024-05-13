8 watches owned by Formula One great Michael Schumacher are going up for auction

Two watches belonging to Michael Schumacher are on display: F.P., left, Journe, Invenit et Fecit, piece Unique, Vagabondage 1 Model, it is estimated to sell between 1,200,000 to 2,300,000 US dollars and Audemars Piguet, right, Royal OAK Chronograph model, it is estimated to sell between 180,000 to 280,000 US dollars, during a preview at the Christie's, in Geneva, Switzerland, Thursday, May 9, 2024. Eight luxury watches belonging to Formula One great Michael Schumacher are going up for sale at Christie’s on Tuesday, May 14, 2024. (Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP) ' KEYSTONE / MARTIAL TREZZINI

By The Associated Press

Posted May 13, 2024 8:16 am.

Last Updated May 13, 2024 8:27 am.

GENEVA (AP) — Eight luxury watches belonging to Formula One great Michael Schumacher are going up for sale at Christie’s on Tuesday.

The sale, organized by Schumacher’s family, features a watch that was given to the German racing superstar by former Ferrari CEO and former motorsports governing body FIA President Jean Todt as a Christmas present in 2004, when Schumacher was the dominant force in F1.

The custom-made timepiece features 18-carat white gold, a red watch face and images of a Ferrari logo, Schumacher’s racing helmet and the number 7 to honor his seven World Championship victories. The presale estimate suggested it could bring as much as 2 million Swiss francs (about $2.2 million), Christie’s said.

Other Schumacher watches include five in a single box set that will be auctioned off individually. The sale has been timed for the 30th anniversary of his first Formula One Drivers Championship win in 1994.

“We were approached by the family to put these pieces up for for auction, and the reason is unknown to us,” said Eli Fayon, a Christie’s watches specialist.

The watches, which were taken to New York and Taipei for showings before the sale, are part of a larger auction of luxury timepieces to go under the hammer on Tuesday at Christie’s in Geneva.

Also on Tuesday, Sotheby’s was set to hold a jewelry auction featuring a 100-carat yellow diamond with a presale estimate of up to 6.5 million francs ($7.2 million).

Schumacher, who retired from F1 in 2012, shares the record for most F1 titles with British driver Lewis Hamilton.

In December the following year, Schumacher fell while skiing in the French Alpine resort of Meribel and suffered a near-fatal brain injury. His head hit a rock which split open his helmet. Doctors removed blood clots but others were left untouched because they were too deeply embedded in his brain.

Since being transferred from hospital in September 2014, Schumacher continues to be cared for privately at a family home in Switzerland.

The Associated Press

