Arizona’s high court is allowing the attorney general 90 more days on her abortion ban strategy

FILE - Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes speaks to reporters at the state Capitol in Phoenix, April 9, 2024. Arizona's highest court on Monday gave Mayes another 90 days to decide further legal action in the case over a 160-year-old near-total ban on abortion that lawmakers recently voted to repeal. (AP Photo/Jonathan Copper, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted May 13, 2024 8:55 pm.

Last Updated May 13, 2024 8:56 pm.

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s highest court on Monday gave the state’s attorney general another 90 days to decide further legal action in the case over a 160-year-old near-total ban on abortion that lawmakers recently voted to repeal.

The Arizona Supreme Court’s order leaves in place for now a more recent law that legalizes abortion up to 15 weeks of pregnancy. It also allows Attorney General Kris Mayes more time to decide whether to take the case to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Mayes expressed gratitude for the order, and said the earliest the 1864 law can now take effect is Sept. 26, counting the 90 days just granted, plus another 45 days stipulated in a separate case.

“I will do everything I can to ensure that doctors can provide medical care for their patients according to their best judgment, not the beliefs of the men elected to the territorial legislature 160 years ago,” Mayes said.

Arizona’s Supreme Court in April voted to restore the older law that provided no exceptions for rape or incest and allows abortions only if the mother’s life is in jeopardy. The majority opinion suggested doctors could be prosecuted and sentenced to up to five years in prison if convicted.

The Legislature then voted narrowly to repeal the Civil War-era law, but the repeal won’t take effect until 90 days after lawmakers wrap up their current annual session. It has been unclear if there would be a period the older ban could be enforced before the repeal took hold.

The anti-abortion group defending the ban, Alliance Defending Freedom, said that it would keep fighting despite the latest delay.

“Arizona’s pro-life law has protected unborn children for over 100 years,” said the group’s senior counsel Jake Warner. “We will continue working to protect unborn children and promote real support and health care for Arizona families.”

Planned Parenthood Arizona CEO Angela Florez welcomed the move. She said the organization “will continue to provide abortion care through 15 weeks of pregnancy and we remain focused on ensuring patients have access to abortion care for as long as legally possible.”

The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

TTC service on Line 2 resumes after hydraulic oil spill shuts down service between Broadview and St. George
TTC service on Line 2 resumes after hydraulic oil spill shuts down service between Broadview and St. George

TTC service on Line 2 Bloor-Danforth has resumed between St. George and Broadview stations after the subway shut down following a hydraulic oil spill. Around 7 a.m., trains stopped running between the...

updated

1h ago

Canada's government should review breathalyzer laws to protect minorities, defence lawyer says
Canada's government should review breathalyzer laws to protect minorities, defence lawyer says

A prominent criminal defence lawyer is calling on the federal government to take another look at its laws on breathalyzers to add safeguards for minorities. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) announced...

7h ago

OPP offers $50K reward to identify baby girl found dead in Ontario river
OPP offers $50K reward to identify baby girl found dead in Ontario river

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has shared a 3D facial approximation and offered up a $50,000 reward in hopes of identifying a baby girl who was found dead in the Grand River near Haldimand County almost...

8h ago

Man charged for allegedly breaking into at least five Durham Region public schools
Man charged for allegedly breaking into at least five Durham Region public schools

One man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into at least five public schools in Durham Region earlier this year. Durham police say between March and April, multiple schools were broken into and...

4h ago

Top Stories

TTC service on Line 2 resumes after hydraulic oil spill shuts down service between Broadview and St. George
TTC service on Line 2 resumes after hydraulic oil spill shuts down service between Broadview and St. George

TTC service on Line 2 Bloor-Danforth has resumed between St. George and Broadview stations after the subway shut down following a hydraulic oil spill. Around 7 a.m., trains stopped running between the...

updated

1h ago

Canada's government should review breathalyzer laws to protect minorities, defence lawyer says
Canada's government should review breathalyzer laws to protect minorities, defence lawyer says

A prominent criminal defence lawyer is calling on the federal government to take another look at its laws on breathalyzers to add safeguards for minorities. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) announced...

7h ago

OPP offers $50K reward to identify baby girl found dead in Ontario river
OPP offers $50K reward to identify baby girl found dead in Ontario river

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has shared a 3D facial approximation and offered up a $50,000 reward in hopes of identifying a baby girl who was found dead in the Grand River near Haldimand County almost...

8h ago

Man charged for allegedly breaking into at least five Durham Region public schools
Man charged for allegedly breaking into at least five Durham Region public schools

One man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into at least five public schools in Durham Region earlier this year. Durham police say between March and April, multiple schools were broken into and...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

0:48
Reward offered in baby girl's death
Reward offered in baby girl's death

Ontario Provincial Police are offering a $50,000 reward in hopes of identifying a baby girl who was found dead in the Grand River near Haldimand County almost two years ago.

3h ago

2:53
Speakers Corner: Does Toronto have an accessibility problem?
Speakers Corner: Does Toronto have an accessibility problem?

People who use wheelchairs to get around point out a glaring example of how Ontario is nowhere near its goal to be “fully accessible” by 2025.

8h ago

2:49
Celebrating an extra special Mother's Day
Celebrating an extra special Mother's Day

A Burlington Ontario woman is celebrating her first Mother's Day after receiving an organ transplant from her daughter who was 19-years-old at the time of surgery. David Zura explains.

5h ago

2:05
Blue Jay's Turner and wife Kourtney share special moment at game
Blue Jay's Turner and wife Kourtney share special moment at game

CityNews' Sports reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Blue Jays' infielder Justin Turner and his wife Kourtney about her singing the national anthem on Mothers' Day ahead of the couple welcoming their first child to the world.

5h ago

2:33
Search continues for vulnerable man missing one year from Toronto neighbourhood
Search continues for vulnerable man missing one year from Toronto neighbourhood

A family continues their relentless search for a man living with Down Syndrome who disappeared from a Toronto neighbourhood exactly one year ago. Afua Baah has the details.
More Videos