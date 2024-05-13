Billboard collapses onto people in Mumbai, India, killing at least 14 but others may be trapped

Rescuers look for victims under a billboard that collapsed following heavy rain and thundershowers in Mumbai, India, Monday, May 13, 2024. Scores of people were thought to be trapped after the collapse in the suburb of Ghatkopar, Mumbai police said on social media platform X. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted May 13, 2024 11:15 pm.

Last Updated May 13, 2024 11:26 pm.

NEW DELHI (AP) — A large billboard collapsed onto people during heavy rain and thunderstorms in India’s western city of Mumbai, killing at least 14 and injuring 74 others, reports said.

A rescue operation was ongoing Tuesday morning, and it was unclear how many people may still be trapped.

The rains, accompanied by high winds, caused the 30-meters-tall (100-foot-tall) billboard to fall over a gas station in the suburb of Ghatkopar on Monday evening. At least 47 people were rescued late into the night.

Police are investigating the incident and say the billboard was illegally installed, officials told the Press Trust of India news agency.

The officials said 31 of the injured had been discharged from the hospital.

India has heavy rain and severe floods during the monsoon season between June and September that brings most of its annual rainfall. The rain is crucial for agriculture but often causes extensive damage.

The Associated Press







Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Mississauga mayoral presumed frontrunner declines to attend all future debates
Mississauga mayoral presumed frontrunner declines to attend all future debates

Opponents and voters were left disappointed Monday night as hours before a housing debate, set to feature the top three Mississauga mayoral candidates, one of the frontrunners dropped out. Carolyn Parrish...

1h ago

TTC service on Line 2 resumes after hydraulic oil spill shuts down service between Broadview and St. George
TTC service on Line 2 resumes after hydraulic oil spill shuts down service between Broadview and St. George

TTC service on Line 2 Bloor-Danforth has resumed between St. George and Broadview stations after the subway shut down following a hydraulic oil spill. Around 7 a.m., trains stopped running between the...

updated

4h ago

Canada's government should review breathalyzer laws to protect minorities, defence lawyer says
Canada's government should review breathalyzer laws to protect minorities, defence lawyer says

A prominent criminal defence lawyer is calling on the federal government to take another look at its laws on breathalyzers to add safeguards for minorities. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) announced...

10h ago

Toronto's Natalie Spooner injured in Game 3 loss to Minnesota
Toronto's Natalie Spooner injured in Game 3 loss to Minnesota

Toronto's PWHL team missed a chance to sweep Minnesota on Monday, but the bigger loss was an injury to their top scorer. Natalie Spooner was injured on a hit in the third period of Game 3 against Minnesota...

33m ago

Top Stories

Mississauga mayoral presumed frontrunner declines to attend all future debates
Mississauga mayoral presumed frontrunner declines to attend all future debates

Opponents and voters were left disappointed Monday night as hours before a housing debate, set to feature the top three Mississauga mayoral candidates, one of the frontrunners dropped out. Carolyn Parrish...

1h ago

TTC service on Line 2 resumes after hydraulic oil spill shuts down service between Broadview and St. George
TTC service on Line 2 resumes after hydraulic oil spill shuts down service between Broadview and St. George

TTC service on Line 2 Bloor-Danforth has resumed between St. George and Broadview stations after the subway shut down following a hydraulic oil spill. Around 7 a.m., trains stopped running between the...

updated

4h ago

Canada's government should review breathalyzer laws to protect minorities, defence lawyer says
Canada's government should review breathalyzer laws to protect minorities, defence lawyer says

A prominent criminal defence lawyer is calling on the federal government to take another look at its laws on breathalyzers to add safeguards for minorities. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) announced...

10h ago

Toronto's Natalie Spooner injured in Game 3 loss to Minnesota
Toronto's Natalie Spooner injured in Game 3 loss to Minnesota

Toronto's PWHL team missed a chance to sweep Minnesota on Monday, but the bigger loss was an injury to their top scorer. Natalie Spooner was injured on a hit in the third period of Game 3 against Minnesota...

33m ago

Most Watched Today

0:48
Reward offered in baby girl's death
Reward offered in baby girl's death

Ontario Provincial Police are offering a $50,000 reward in hopes of identifying a baby girl who was found dead in the Grand River near Haldimand County almost two years ago.

7h ago

2:53
Speakers Corner: Does Toronto have an accessibility problem?
Speakers Corner: Does Toronto have an accessibility problem?

People who use wheelchairs to get around point out a glaring example of how Ontario is nowhere near its goal to be “fully accessible” by 2025.

11h ago

2:49
Celebrating an extra special Mother's Day
Celebrating an extra special Mother's Day

A Burlington Ontario woman is celebrating her first Mother's Day after receiving an organ transplant from her daughter who was 19-years-old at the time of surgery. David Zura explains.

8h ago

2:05
Blue Jay's Turner and wife Kourtney share special moment at game
Blue Jay's Turner and wife Kourtney share special moment at game

CityNews' Sports reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Blue Jays' infielder Justin Turner and his wife Kourtney about her singing the national anthem on Mothers' Day ahead of the couple welcoming their first child to the world.

8h ago

2:33
Search continues for vulnerable man missing one year from Toronto neighbourhood
Search continues for vulnerable man missing one year from Toronto neighbourhood

A family continues their relentless search for a man living with Down Syndrome who disappeared from a Toronto neighbourhood exactly one year ago. Afua Baah has the details.
More Videos