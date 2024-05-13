New Brunswick oil executive Arthur Irving dies at age 93

Arthur L. Irving, the second-born son of New Brunswick industrialist K.C. Irving, has died at the age of 93 after a life spent growing the oil business that his father founded. Irving, then chairman of Irving Oil, takes to the podium during the grand opening of the Halifax Harbour Terminal in Dartmouth, N.S., Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/stringer

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 13, 2024 12:55 pm.

Last Updated May 13, 2024 1:12 pm.

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Arthur L. Irving, the second-born son of New Brunswick industrialist K.C. Irving, has died at the age of 93 after a life spent growing the oil business that his father founded.

Irving Oil announced his death in a statement, saying he died today surrounded by his wife and daughter.

Forbes Magazine listed Arthur Irving as being among the top 10 richest Canadians in 2023, with an estimated net worth of $6.3 billion, which includes a Saint John, N.B., refinery that is Canada’s largest.

Irving attended Acadia University before joining Irving Oil in 1951, where he worked with his father and his two brothers.

He became president of the company in 1972 and was chairman emeritus when he died.

Université de Moncton public administration professor Donald Savoie wrote in a 2020 book about Irving Oil that Arthur Irving’s single-mindedness had been key to the growth and survival of the company.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 13, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Road rage incident leads to multi-vehicle pileup on Hwy. 403 in Mississauga, 5 injured
Road rage incident leads to multi-vehicle pileup on Hwy. 403 in Mississauga, 5 injured

Five people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash caused by an alleged road rage incident on Highway 403 in Mississauga. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says the crash happened on the highway near Mavis...

7h ago

People with disabilities say changes are needed now to Ontario building code
People with disabilities say changes are needed now to Ontario building code

Kristen Rhodes, 22, has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair to get around but has never allowed that to prevent her from doing the things she loves and going to places she wants to visit. Accessing some...

Speakers Corner

20m ago

OPP offers $50K reward to identify baby girl found dead in Ontario river
OPP offers $50K reward to identify baby girl found dead in Ontario river

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has shared a 3D facial approximation and offered up a $50,000 reward in hopes of identifying a baby girl who was found dead in the Grand River near Haldimand County almost...

47m ago

2 seriously injured after apartment fire in South Etobicoke
2 seriously injured after apartment fire in South Etobicoke

Two people are in hospital with serious injuries, one possibly life-threatening, after a fire broke out inside an apartment unit in South Etobicoke. Emergency crews responded to the building on Coin...

1h ago

Top Stories

Road rage incident leads to multi-vehicle pileup on Hwy. 403 in Mississauga, 5 injured
Road rage incident leads to multi-vehicle pileup on Hwy. 403 in Mississauga, 5 injured

Five people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash caused by an alleged road rage incident on Highway 403 in Mississauga. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says the crash happened on the highway near Mavis...

7h ago

People with disabilities say changes are needed now to Ontario building code
People with disabilities say changes are needed now to Ontario building code

Kristen Rhodes, 22, has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair to get around but has never allowed that to prevent her from doing the things she loves and going to places she wants to visit. Accessing some...

Speakers Corner

20m ago

OPP offers $50K reward to identify baby girl found dead in Ontario river
OPP offers $50K reward to identify baby girl found dead in Ontario river

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has shared a 3D facial approximation and offered up a $50,000 reward in hopes of identifying a baby girl who was found dead in the Grand River near Haldimand County almost...

47m ago

2 seriously injured after apartment fire in South Etobicoke
2 seriously injured after apartment fire in South Etobicoke

Two people are in hospital with serious injuries, one possibly life-threatening, after a fire broke out inside an apartment unit in South Etobicoke. Emergency crews responded to the building on Coin...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:49
Celebrating an extra special Mother's Day
Celebrating an extra special Mother's Day

A Burlington Ontario woman is celebrating her first Mother's Day after receiving an organ transplant from her daughter who was 19-years-old at the time of surgery. David Zura explains.

17h ago

2:05
Blue Jay's Turner and wife Kourtney share special moment at game
Blue Jay's Turner and wife Kourtney share special moment at game

CityNews' Sports reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Blue Jays' infielder Justin Turner and his wife Kourtney about her singing the national anthem on Mothers' Day ahead of the couple welcoming their first child to the world.

18h ago

2:33
Search continues for vulnerable man missing one year from Toronto neighbourhood
Search continues for vulnerable man missing one year from Toronto neighbourhood

A family continues their relentless search for a man living with Down Syndrome who disappeared from a Toronto neighbourhood exactly one year ago. Afua Baah has the details.

18h ago

2:50
Aurora dazzles Canadians in big cities
Aurora dazzles Canadians in big cities

You usually think of the Northern Lights as a show for high latitude communities but strong solar activity has delivered a stunning show nearly across the globe. David Zura explains.

21h ago

2:42
Protesters at UofT encampment accuse police of surveillance
Protesters at UofT encampment accuse police of surveillance

Pro-Palestinian protesters at the University of Toronto encampment are sounding the alarm about surveillance tactics they claim are being used against them. Tina Yazdani has the response from Toronto police and the university.
More Videos