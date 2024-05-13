Maple Leafs interview Berube, McLellan for head coach as teams show interest in Keefe

Craig Berube
Craig Berube as head coach of the St. Louis Blues. Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted May 13, 2024 11:17 am.

Last Updated May 13, 2024 11:34 am.

The Toronto Maple Leafs appear to be making progress in their search for a new head coach.

According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the organization interviewed Craig Berube on Saturday. Todd McLellan is also reportedly meeting with Maple Leafs brass for the opening.

McLellan was photographed at Los Angeles International Airport, waiting for a flight to Toronto.

“We all assume [McLellan] is interviewing on Monday,” Friedman said on Sportsnet’s 32 Thoughts: The Podcast. “We’ll see if this goes any deeper.”

Gerard Gallant is another head coaching candidate who could attract interest from the Maple Leafs, though an interview has yet to be confirmed.

Berube and McLellan have also interviewed with the New Jersey Devils for their head coaching vacancy.

Berube, 58, was head coach of the St. Louis Blues from 2018-19 to 2023-24. In his first season, the Blues won a Stanley Cup. Under Berube’s watch, the Blues qualified for the playoffs in four of the five seasons. He was fired at the start of the 2023-24 campaign and replaced by Drew Bannister.

McLellan, 56, has a lengthy head coaching resume, including stops in San Jose, Edmonton, and Los Angeles. He coached the Sharks for seven seasons and twice advanced to the Conference Finals. He took the Oilers to the second round of the playoffs in 2016-17.

McLellan most recently coached the Kings from 2019-20 to this past season. Los Angeles made the playoffs twice under the 56-year-old’s guidance and was eliminated in the first round on both occasions.

Keefe receiving strong interest from Devils

Sheldon Keefe, whom the Maple Leafs dismissed last week, isn’t expected to be out of a head coaching job for long.

In addition to their interest in Berube and former Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft, the Devils have already requested to meet with Keefe about their head coaching vacancy.

“I’ve had people say to me that Keefe is a big factor in this [New Jersey] job,” Friedman said. “Keefe has a legit chance at this if he wants it.”

It’s expected that a few teams have reached out to the Maple Leafs for permission to interview Keefe, who was fired by Toronto despite both sides agreeing to a contract extension last August.

Keefe uploaded a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying it was an honour to coach the Maple Leafs and thanked various members of the organization, including former general managers Kyle Dubas and Lou Lamoriello and current team executives Brad Treliving and Brendan Shanahan.

Keefe coached the Leafs for five seasons after replacing head coach Mike Babcock midway through 2019-20. He has the third-best regular season record (212-97-40) in Maple Leafs history, trailing only Pat Quinn and Punch Imlach.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Road rage incident leads to multi-vehicle pileup on Hwy. 403 in Mississauga, 5 injured
Road rage incident leads to multi-vehicle pileup on Hwy. 403 in Mississauga, 5 injured

Five people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash caused by an alleged road rage incident on Highway 403 in Mississauga. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says the crash happened on the highway near Mavis...

6h ago

2 seriously injured after apartment fire in South Etobicoke
2 seriously injured after apartment fire in South Etobicoke

Two people are in hospital with serious injuries, one possibly life-threatening, after a fire broke out inside an apartment unit in South Etobicoke. Emergency crews responded to the building on Coin...

21m ago

Man charged with murder in fatal shooting of woman in Toronto
Man charged with murder in fatal shooting of woman in Toronto

A man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old woman in Toronto over the weekend, police said. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at a residence...

4h ago

Bridge leading to Cherry Beach expected to remain upright for 'several weeks:' PortsToronto
Bridge leading to Cherry Beach expected to remain upright for 'several weeks:' PortsToronto

PortsToronto officials say crews are waiting for parts and supplies to fix the Cherry Street bridge, which is a main access to Cherry Beach.

3m ago

Top Stories

Road rage incident leads to multi-vehicle pileup on Hwy. 403 in Mississauga, 5 injured
Road rage incident leads to multi-vehicle pileup on Hwy. 403 in Mississauga, 5 injured

Five people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash caused by an alleged road rage incident on Highway 403 in Mississauga. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says the crash happened on the highway near Mavis...

6h ago

2 seriously injured after apartment fire in South Etobicoke
2 seriously injured after apartment fire in South Etobicoke

Two people are in hospital with serious injuries, one possibly life-threatening, after a fire broke out inside an apartment unit in South Etobicoke. Emergency crews responded to the building on Coin...

21m ago

Man charged with murder in fatal shooting of woman in Toronto
Man charged with murder in fatal shooting of woman in Toronto

A man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old woman in Toronto over the weekend, police said. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at a residence...

4h ago

Bridge leading to Cherry Beach expected to remain upright for 'several weeks:' PortsToronto
Bridge leading to Cherry Beach expected to remain upright for 'several weeks:' PortsToronto

PortsToronto officials say crews are waiting for parts and supplies to fix the Cherry Street bridge, which is a main access to Cherry Beach.

3m ago

Most Watched Today

2:49
Celebrating an extra special Mother's Day
Celebrating an extra special Mother's Day

A Burlington Ontario woman is celebrating her first Mother's Day after receiving an organ transplant from her daughter who was 19-years-old at the time of surgery. David Zura explains.

16h ago

2:21
Rain on the way to start the week
Rain on the way to start the week

Rain showers and a few thunderstorms are possible for Monday as southerly winds help boost temperatures.

17h ago

2:05
Blue Jay's Turner and wife Kourtney share special moment at game
Blue Jay's Turner and wife Kourtney share special moment at game

CityNews' Sports reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Blue Jays' infielder Justin Turner and his wife Kourtney about her singing the national anthem on Mothers' Day ahead of the couple welcoming their first child to the world.

17h ago

2:33
Search continues for vulnerable man missing one year from Toronto neighbourhood
Search continues for vulnerable man missing one year from Toronto neighbourhood

A family continues their relentless search for a man living with Down Syndrome who disappeared from a Toronto neighbourhood exactly one year ago. Afua Baah has the details.

17h ago

2:50
Aurora dazzles Canadians in big cities
Aurora dazzles Canadians in big cities

You usually think of the Northern Lights as a show for high latitude communities but strong solar activity has delivered a stunning show nearly across the globe. David Zura explains.

19h ago

More Videos