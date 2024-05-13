Germany limits cash benefit payments for asylum-seekers. Critics say it’s designed to curb migration

An Afghan asylum seeker woman cooks in the kitchen of a refugee shelter in Eichsfeld, Germany, Wednesday, April 24, 2024. Across Germany, cities and counties are introducing new payment cards for asylum-seekers. The new rule, which was passed by parliament last month, calls for the migrants to receive their benefits on a card that can be used for payments in local shops and services. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

By Fanny Brodersen, The Associated Press

Posted May 13, 2024 12:34 am.

Last Updated May 13, 2024 12:42 am.

EICHSFELD, Germany (AP) — When Erdina Laca goes grocery shopping in Eichsfeld these days, she pulls out a special payment card that’s for asylum-seekers only.

She no longer pays in cash for her apples, eggs and fish — like most of the Germans standing in line with her at the register.

Laca, 45, came from Albania with her husband and three children and applied for asylum in Germany last September. The family lives in the county of Eichsfeld in the eastern state of Thuringia and has been one of the first in the country to receive half of their government benefits in the form of cashless payments on a plastic card.

“With half the money that is on the card, I can buy groceries, and with the other half (in cash) I can buy in every shop whatever I need for me and my children,” Laca said.

The new rule, which was passed by parliament last month, calls for asylum-seekers to receive their benefits on a card for use at local shops and to pay for services. They will only be able to withdraw limited amounts of cash and won’t be able to transfer money outside Germany. The aim is to prevent migrants from sending money to family and friends abroad, or to smugglers.

Migrant advocates groups have criticized the new regulation as discriminatory — especially as it’s being implemented in a country that’s still much more cash-centric than many other European countries and where some businesses, especially restaurants, won’t even accept card payments.

They say people fleeing war and persecution won’t be deterred from coming to Germany just because their benefits will no longer be paid out in cash only. Instead, they claim that the payment cards will single out migrants and may possibly add to them being ostracized further.

“It has to be said quite clearly that people are coming because of civil war and persecution — they won’t be deterred by a payment card,” said Wiebke Judith from Pro Asyl. “The aim here is to create an instrument of discrimination and to bully refugees.”

Germany has been trying to clamp down on migration for months, and this latest measure comes just weeks before the European Union election on June 9.

Germany’s far-right Alternative for Germany party, or AfD, has been successfully exploiting Germans’ hardening attitudes toward migrants. AfD, which takes an anti-migration stance, is expected to make significant gains compared to the 10.3% that the party won during the last federal election in 2021.

Attitudes toward migration have hardened in Germany as large numbers of asylum-seekers have arrived, in addition to refugees from Ukraine, and local authorities have struggled to find accommodation.

The number of people applying for asylum in Germany last year rose to more than 350,000, an increase of just over 50% compared with the year before. The largest number of asylum-seekers came from Syria, followed by Turks and Afghans.

In January, lawmakers approved legislation intended to ease deportation of unsuccessful asylum-seekers. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has repeatedly said that authorities need to speed up deportations.

Germany, like several other European countries, has also started classifying some countries, such as Moldova and Georgia, as “safe countries of origin” — meaning asylum-seekers from there can be quickly rejected and deported faster than in the past.

Eichsfeld, where Luca and her family live while their asylum plea is being processed, was one of the first countries to introduce the plastic payment cards, which look similar to ATM or credit cards. The small town started handing them out to asylum-seekers in December.

The legislation gives local authorities latitude to decide on exemptions and on how much cash asylum-seekers can withdraw. Eichsfeld decided to pay out about 50% of the monthly benefits for asylum-seekers in cash, with the other half going on the payment cards.

While Laca doesn’t have any problems with the changes, county officials say that some migrants don’t like the new cards.

“We have a lot of nationalities who grew up with cash — they don’t know how to pay by card,” says Thomas Dreiling, who runs a local shelter for asylum-seekers. Still, he supports the new system because he thinks that having less cash available will be an incentive for migrants to look for work and thus get off government benefits.

Jihad Ammuri, a 20-year-old asylum-seeker from Damascus, Syria, said not all stores have been accepting his payment card and he’s been turned away from some places.

Dreiling said that of the about 400 asylum-seekers who were slated to get the payment cards in December, more than 50 said “no” to the card and left Germany — most of them citizens from North Macedonia and Georgia. Another 40 people have found work in the meantime and no longer receive government welfare payments.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of migration issues at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Fanny Brodersen, The Associated Press







Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police investigate third tow truck shooting in less than 24 hours in Scarborough
Police investigate third tow truck shooting in less than 24 hours in Scarborough

Toronto police are investigating possible connections between a trio of shootings less than 24 hours apart involving tow trucks in Scarborough. In the latest incident, one person was injured after shots...

4h ago

Many questions remain one year since the disappearance of Nathan Wise
Many questions remain one year since the disappearance of Nathan Wise

It’s been exactly one year since the disappearance of a vulnerable man last seen in Toronto, but family members are far from giving up their search to find Nathan Wise. Many questions remain after...

5h ago

Man, 50, killed in violent assault in downtown Toronto
Man, 50, killed in violent assault in downtown Toronto

A 50-year-old man is dead following a violent assault in downtown Toronto on Sunday morning. Homicide detectives say just before 10:30 a.m. Jamie Richardson was visiting a medical clinic in the Dalhousie...

7h ago

Man wanted for multiple assaults in Bay and Front area
Man wanted for multiple assaults in Bay and Front area

Toronto police are looking to identify a man wanted after multiple assaults were committed in the underground PATH system. Just after 11 am. on May 6, police say the victim was walking through the PATH...

8h ago

Top Stories

Police investigate third tow truck shooting in less than 24 hours in Scarborough
Police investigate third tow truck shooting in less than 24 hours in Scarborough

Toronto police are investigating possible connections between a trio of shootings less than 24 hours apart involving tow trucks in Scarborough. In the latest incident, one person was injured after shots...

4h ago

Many questions remain one year since the disappearance of Nathan Wise
Many questions remain one year since the disappearance of Nathan Wise

It’s been exactly one year since the disappearance of a vulnerable man last seen in Toronto, but family members are far from giving up their search to find Nathan Wise. Many questions remain after...

5h ago

Man, 50, killed in violent assault in downtown Toronto
Man, 50, killed in violent assault in downtown Toronto

A 50-year-old man is dead following a violent assault in downtown Toronto on Sunday morning. Homicide detectives say just before 10:30 a.m. Jamie Richardson was visiting a medical clinic in the Dalhousie...

7h ago

Man wanted for multiple assaults in Bay and Front area
Man wanted for multiple assaults in Bay and Front area

Toronto police are looking to identify a man wanted after multiple assaults were committed in the underground PATH system. Just after 11 am. on May 6, police say the victim was walking through the PATH...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:05
Blue Jay's Turner and wife Kourtney share special moment at game
Blue Jay's Turner and wife Kourtney share special moment at game

CityNews' Sports reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Blue Jays' infielder Justin Turner and his wife Kourtney about her singing the national anthem on Mothers' Day ahead of the couple welcoming their first child to the world.

6h ago

2:33
Search continues for vulnerable man missing one year from Toronto neighbourhood
Search continues for vulnerable man missing one year from Toronto neighbourhood

A family continues their relentless search for a man living with Down Syndrome who disappeared from a Toronto neighbourhood exactly one year ago. Afua Baah has the details.

6h ago

2:50
Aurora dazzles Canadians in big cities
Aurora dazzles Canadians in big cities

You usually think of the Northern Lights as a show for high latitude communities but strong solar activity has delivered a stunning show nearly across the globe. David Zura explains.

9h ago

2:42
Protesters at UofT encampment accuse police of surveillance
Protesters at UofT encampment accuse police of surveillance

Pro-Palestinian protesters at the University of Toronto encampment are sounding the alarm about surveillance tactics they claim are being used against them. Tina Yazdani has the response from Toronto police and the university.
2:20
Dutch contestant disqualified from Eurovision over alleged confrontation with crew member
Dutch contestant disqualified from Eurovision over alleged confrontation with crew member

The Netherlands; Eurovision contestant -- Joost Klein -- has been disqualified from the competition by the E-B-U. Karling Donoghue breaks down the alleged incident that sparked the decision and ongoing protests over Israel's participation.
More Videos