In Mali, thousands replaster the Great Mosque of Djenne, under threat from conflict

Malians take part in the annual replastering of the world's largest mud-brick building, the Great Mosque of Djenne, Mali, Sunday, May 12, 2024. The building has been on UNESCO's World Heritage in Danger list since 2016. The mosque and surrounding town are threatened by conflict. Djenne's mosque requires a new layer of mud each year before the start of the rainy season in June. (AP Photo/Moustapha Diallo) Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Associated Press, The Associated Press

Posted May 13, 2024 7:22 am.

Last Updated May 13, 2024 8:12 am.

DJENNE, Mali (AP) — Thousands of Malians carrying buckets and jugs of mud joined the annual replastering of the world’s largest mud-brick building this weekend, a key ritual that maintains the integrity of the Great Mosque of Djenne in the center of the country.

The building has been on UNESCO’s World Heritage in Danger list since 2016. The mosque and surrounding town, a historical center of Islamic learning, have been threatened by conflict between Islamist rebels, government forces and other groups.

Djenne’s mosque requires a new layer of mud each year before the start of the rainy season in June, or the building will fall into disrepair. The replastering event once drew tens of thousands of tourists each year. As with the rest of Mali, Djenne’s tourism industry has all but completely disappeared.

Amadou Ampate Cisse, a Djenne resident taking part in the event, told The Associated Press: “The plastering of the mosque is a symbol of peace. The poor, the rich, everyone is here for this activity. We will continue this tradition from generation to generation. We will pass it on to our children and they in turn will do the same.”

Traditionally men and boys are responsible for climbing the mosque and applying the new layer of mud, while women and girls are responsible for fetching water from the nearby river to mix with clay to make more of the mud needed for the event.

Moussa Moriba Diakité, head of Djenne’s cultural mission, said that security has threatened the annual event. “A lot of people talk about insecurity, and we hear that we can’t come to Djenne because there is insecurity,” he said.

Despite the disappearance of Djenne’s tourism industry, the maintenance of the mosque is something that must continue “at any cost”, Diakité said, in order to preserve the country’s cultural heritage.

Mali, along with its neighbors Burkina Faso and Niger, is battling an insurgency by armed groups, including some allied with al-Qaida and the Islamic State group. Following military coups in all three nations in recent years, the ruling juntas have expelled French forces and turned to Russia’s mercenary units for security assistance.

———

The Associated Press receives financial support for global health and development coverage in Africa from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust. The AP is solely responsible for all content. Find AP’s standards for working with philanthropies, a list of supporters and funded coverage areas at AP.org.

Associated Press, The Associated Press





Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Road rage incident leads to multi-vehicle pileup on Hwy. 403 in Mississauga, 5 injured
Road rage incident leads to multi-vehicle pileup on Hwy. 403 in Mississauga, 5 injured

Five people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash caused by an alleged road rage incident on Highway 403 in Mississauga. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says the crash happened on the highway near Mavis...

3h ago

Man charged with murder in fatal shooting of woman in Toronto
Man charged with murder in fatal shooting of woman in Toronto

A man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old woman in Toronto over the weekend, police said. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at a residence...

58m ago

2 critically injured in shooting at North York nightclub
2 critically injured in shooting at North York nightclub

Two people were critically injured in an overnight shooting at a nightclub in North York. Authorities were called to Inxx Lounge on Tangiers Road, located near Finch Avenue West and Keele Street, just...

2h ago

No subway service on portion of Line 2 due to 'slippery track conditions' near Sherbourne Station
No subway service on portion of Line 2 due to 'slippery track conditions' near Sherbourne Station

The Monday morning commute is off to a rocky start for TTC riders as subway service has been shut down on a portion of Line 2 Bloor-Danforth due to an "operational problem." Trains are not travelling...

6m ago

Top Stories

Road rage incident leads to multi-vehicle pileup on Hwy. 403 in Mississauga, 5 injured
Road rage incident leads to multi-vehicle pileup on Hwy. 403 in Mississauga, 5 injured

Five people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash caused by an alleged road rage incident on Highway 403 in Mississauga. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says the crash happened on the highway near Mavis...

3h ago

Man charged with murder in fatal shooting of woman in Toronto
Man charged with murder in fatal shooting of woman in Toronto

A man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old woman in Toronto over the weekend, police said. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at a residence...

58m ago

2 critically injured in shooting at North York nightclub
2 critically injured in shooting at North York nightclub

Two people were critically injured in an overnight shooting at a nightclub in North York. Authorities were called to Inxx Lounge on Tangiers Road, located near Finch Avenue West and Keele Street, just...

2h ago

No subway service on portion of Line 2 due to 'slippery track conditions' near Sherbourne Station
No subway service on portion of Line 2 due to 'slippery track conditions' near Sherbourne Station

The Monday morning commute is off to a rocky start for TTC riders as subway service has been shut down on a portion of Line 2 Bloor-Danforth due to an "operational problem." Trains are not travelling...

6m ago

Most Watched Today

2:05
Blue Jay's Turner and wife Kourtney share special moment at game
Blue Jay's Turner and wife Kourtney share special moment at game

CityNews' Sports reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Blue Jays' infielder Justin Turner and his wife Kourtney about her singing the national anthem on Mothers' Day ahead of the couple welcoming their first child to the world.

14h ago

2:33
Search continues for vulnerable man missing one year from Toronto neighbourhood
Search continues for vulnerable man missing one year from Toronto neighbourhood

A family continues their relentless search for a man living with Down Syndrome who disappeared from a Toronto neighbourhood exactly one year ago. Afua Baah has the details.

14h ago

2:50
Aurora dazzles Canadians in big cities
Aurora dazzles Canadians in big cities

You usually think of the Northern Lights as a show for high latitude communities but strong solar activity has delivered a stunning show nearly across the globe. David Zura explains.

16h ago

2:42
Protesters at UofT encampment accuse police of surveillance
Protesters at UofT encampment accuse police of surveillance

Pro-Palestinian protesters at the University of Toronto encampment are sounding the alarm about surveillance tactics they claim are being used against them. Tina Yazdani has the response from Toronto police and the university.
2:20
Dutch contestant disqualified from Eurovision over alleged confrontation with crew member
Dutch contestant disqualified from Eurovision over alleged confrontation with crew member

The Netherlands; Eurovision contestant -- Joost Klein -- has been disqualified from the competition by the E-B-U. Karling Donoghue breaks down the alleged incident that sparked the decision and ongoing protests over Israel's participation.
More Videos