India’s mammoth election is more than halfway done as millions begin voting in fourth round

Women stand in a queue to cast their votes during the fourth phase of general election, on the outskirts of Samastipur, in the Indian state of Bihar, Monday, May 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Sheikh Saaliq, The Associated Press

Posted May 13, 2024 2:01 am.

Last Updated May 13, 2024 2:12 am.

SAMASTIPUR, India (AP) — Millions of Indians across 96 constituencies began casting their ballots on Monday as the country’s gigantic, six-week-long election edges past its halfway mark. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a third straight term with an eye on winning a supermajority in Parliament.

Monday’s polling in the fourth round of multi-phase national elections across nine states and one union territory will be pivotal for Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, as it includes some of its strongholds in states like Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

Crucial seats in Maharashtra and Bihar states, where the BJP governs in alliances with regional parties, are also up for grabs in this phase.

In Bihar’s Samastipur city, hundreds of voters lined up at a polling station that opened at 7 a.m. amid tight security arrangements. Voters said they were concerned about rising food prices, lack of employment and economic development in the state.

Most polls predict a win for Modi and his BJP, which is up against a broad opposition alliance led by the Indian National Congress and powerful regional parties.

The staggered election will run until June 1 and nearly 970 million voters, more than 10% of the world’s population, will elect 543 members to the lower house of Parliament for five years. The votes are scheduled to be counted on June 4.

Monday will also see the end of polling in the country’s five southern states, a region that has mostly rejected Modi’s BJP since it first came to power in 2014 but where winning more seats is crucial for the party’s campaign goal of securing a two-thirds majority in Parliament.

Kashmir’s largest city, Srinagar, will also vote Monday in the first polls since Modi’s government stripped the disputed region of its semi-autonomy and took direct control of it in 2019. Despite hailing the move as a success that would bring economic development to the region, the BJP is not contesting in the Muslim-majority Kashmir valley, where anti-India sentiment runs deep.

While Modi began his campaign with a focus on India’s development in his 10 years in power, he has since doubled down on the BJP’s Hindu nationalism pitch in recent weeks.

In campaign rallies, Modi has called Muslims “infiltrators” and accused the main opposition Congress Party of scheming to redistribute wealth from the country’s Hindus to Muslims, who comprise 14% of the country’s more than 1.4 billion people.

Nikhilesh Mishra, a 42-year-old bank employee in Samastipur, said: “Raking up issues of Hindus versus Muslims will take us nowhere.”

He said Modi’s BJP-led alliance in Bihar, which secured an overwhelming majority in the 2019 election, had failed to bring development to the state, which is among the poorest in India.

Mishra said rising inflation and unemployment are driving young people to migrate to other states, draining it of its talent. “We want development. … This time, we want change in the government,” he said.

Meanwhile, Modi appeared confident of BJP’s chances in Bihar, telling the New Delhi Television channel on Sunday that his alliance will fare better than it did in the 2019 elections, when it lost one seat.

“We may not even lose one this time,” he said.

Some analysts say the change in tone comes as the BJP hopes to consolidate votes among the majority Hindu population, who make up 80% of voters, and to distract voters from larger issues, like unemployment, corruption and inflation.

Despite India being one of the world’s fastest-growing economies, many people continue to face economic distress, which has been a key focus in the opposition’s campaign.

___

AP writers Krutika Pathi in New Delhi and Aijaz Hussain in Srinagar contributed reporting.

Sheikh Saaliq, The Associated Press













Top Stories

Police investigate third tow truck shooting in less than 24 hours in Scarborough
Police investigate third tow truck shooting in less than 24 hours in Scarborough

Toronto police are investigating possible connections between a trio of shootings less than 24 hours apart involving tow trucks in Scarborough. In the latest incident, one person was injured after shots...

6h ago

Many questions remain one year since the disappearance of Nathan Wise
Many questions remain one year since the disappearance of Nathan Wise

It’s been exactly one year since the disappearance of a vulnerable man last seen in Toronto, but family members are far from giving up their search to find Nathan Wise. Many questions remain after...

7h ago

Man, 50, killed in violent assault in downtown Toronto
Man, 50, killed in violent assault in downtown Toronto

A 50-year-old man is dead following a violent assault in downtown Toronto on Sunday morning. Homicide detectives say just before 10:30 a.m. Jamie Richardson was visiting a medical clinic in the Dalhousie...

8h ago

Man wanted for multiple assaults in Bay and Front area
Man wanted for multiple assaults in Bay and Front area

Toronto police are looking to identify a man wanted after multiple assaults were committed in the underground PATH system. Just after 11 am. on May 6, police say the victim was walking through the PATH...

10h ago

