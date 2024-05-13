‘Judge Judy’ Sheindlin sues for defamation over National Enquirer, InTouch Weekly stories

FILE - Judge Judy Sheindlin arrives at the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Pasadena, Calif., on May 5, 2019. Sheindlin sued the parent company of the National Enquirer and InTouch Weekly on Monday, May 13, 2024, for a story that she said falsely claimed that she was trying to help the Menendez brothers get a retrial after they were convicted of murdering their parents. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File) 2019 Invision

By The Associated Press

Posted May 13, 2024 3:02 pm.

Last Updated May 13, 2024 3:12 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — “Judge Judy” Sheindlin sued the parent company of the National Enquirer and InTouch Weekly on Monday for a story that she said falsely claimed that she was trying to help the Menendez brothers get a retrial after they were convicted of murdering their parents.

The story was first published on InTouch Weekly’s website on April 10 under the headline “Inside Judge Judy’s Quest to Save the Menendez Brothers Nearly 35 Years After Their Parents’ Murder,” according to the lawsuit, filed in circuit court in Collier County, Florida.

A version of the story later appeared in the National Enquirer, a sister publication to InTouch Weekly also owned by Accelerate360 Media. The 1989 Menendez murders in Beverly Hills, California, was a case of some tabloid renown.

Sheindlin said she’s had nothing to say about the case. Her lawsuit speculated that the news outlets used statements in a Fox Nation docuseries made by “Judi Ramos,” a woman identified as an alternate juror in the first Menendez trial, and misattributed them to the television judge.

There was no immediate comment from Accelerate360, whose attempt to sell the National Enquirer last year fell through.

Sheindlin does not ask for a specific amount of damages, but made clear it wouldn’t be cheap.

“When you fabricate stories about me in order to make money for yourselves with no regard for the truth or the reputation I’ve spent a lifetime cultivating, it’s going to cost you,” she said in a statement. “When you’ve done it multiple times, it’s unconscionable and will be expensive. It has to be expensive so that you will stop.”

Sheindlin, who hosted the syndicated “Judge Judy” through 2021 and now hosts “Judy Justice,” has had run-ins with the Enquirer in the past.

In 2017, the newspaper retracted and apologized for stories that falsely claimed she suffered from Alzheimer’s disease and depression and had cheated on her husband.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada's government should review breathalyzer laws to protect minorities, defence lawyer says
Canada's government should review breathalyzer laws to protect minorities, defence lawyer says

A prominent criminal defence lawyer is calling on the federal government to take another look at its laws on breathalyzers to add safeguards for minorities. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) announced...

3h ago

No subway service on portion of Line 2 due to hydraulic oil spill
No subway service on portion of Line 2 due to hydraulic oil spill

The Monday commute has been a rocky one for TTC riders as subway service remains shut down on a portion of Line 2 Bloor-Danforth following a hydraulic oil spill. Around 7 a.m., trains stopped running...

updated

1h ago

OPP offers $50K reward to identify baby girl found dead in Ontario river
OPP offers $50K reward to identify baby girl found dead in Ontario river

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has shared a 3D facial approximation and offered up a $50,000 reward in hopes of identifying a baby girl who was found dead in the Grand River near Haldimand County almost...

3h ago

Man charged for allegedly breaking into at least five Durham Region public schools
Man charged for allegedly breaking into at least five Durham Region public schools

One man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into at least five public schools in Durham Region earlier this year. Durham police say between March and April, multiple schools were broken into and...

54m ago

Top Stories

Canada's government should review breathalyzer laws to protect minorities, defence lawyer says
Canada's government should review breathalyzer laws to protect minorities, defence lawyer says

A prominent criminal defence lawyer is calling on the federal government to take another look at its laws on breathalyzers to add safeguards for minorities. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) announced...

3h ago

No subway service on portion of Line 2 due to hydraulic oil spill
No subway service on portion of Line 2 due to hydraulic oil spill

The Monday commute has been a rocky one for TTC riders as subway service remains shut down on a portion of Line 2 Bloor-Danforth following a hydraulic oil spill. Around 7 a.m., trains stopped running...

updated

1h ago

OPP offers $50K reward to identify baby girl found dead in Ontario river
OPP offers $50K reward to identify baby girl found dead in Ontario river

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has shared a 3D facial approximation and offered up a $50,000 reward in hopes of identifying a baby girl who was found dead in the Grand River near Haldimand County almost...

3h ago

Man charged for allegedly breaking into at least five Durham Region public schools
Man charged for allegedly breaking into at least five Durham Region public schools

One man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into at least five public schools in Durham Region earlier this year. Durham police say between March and April, multiple schools were broken into and...

54m ago

Most Watched Today

0:48
Reward offered in baby girl's death
Reward offered in baby girl's death

Ontario Provincial Police are offering a $50,000 reward in hopes of identifying a baby girl who was found dead in the Grand River near Haldimand County almost two years ago.

3h ago

2:49
Celebrating an extra special Mother's Day
Celebrating an extra special Mother's Day

A Burlington Ontario woman is celebrating her first Mother's Day after receiving an organ transplant from her daughter who was 19-years-old at the time of surgery. David Zura explains.

50m ago

2:05
Blue Jay's Turner and wife Kourtney share special moment at game
Blue Jay's Turner and wife Kourtney share special moment at game

CityNews' Sports reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Blue Jays' infielder Justin Turner and his wife Kourtney about her singing the national anthem on Mothers' Day ahead of the couple welcoming their first child to the world.

50m ago

2:33
Search continues for vulnerable man missing one year from Toronto neighbourhood
Search continues for vulnerable man missing one year from Toronto neighbourhood

A family continues their relentless search for a man living with Down Syndrome who disappeared from a Toronto neighbourhood exactly one year ago. Afua Baah has the details.

22h ago

2:50
Aurora dazzles Canadians in big cities
Aurora dazzles Canadians in big cities

You usually think of the Northern Lights as a show for high latitude communities but strong solar activity has delivered a stunning show nearly across the globe. David Zura explains.
More Videos