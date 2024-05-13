Judge says construction on massive CN Rail hub can continue — for now

The Federal Court of Appeal has pressed pause on a lower court decision to halt construction of a massive rail-and-truck hub in the Greater Toronto Area. CN rail trains are shown in Vaughan, Ont., on Monday, June 20, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 13, 2024 11:08 am.

Last Updated May 13, 2024 11:12 am.

The Federal Court of Appeal has pressed pause on a lower court decision to halt construction of a massive rail-and-truck hub in the Greater Toronto Area.

The stay means Canadian National Railway Co. can continue to build the facility in Milton, Ont., which would see the company double its existing line of tracks and construct a terminal for containers to be transferred between trucks and freight cars.

The judge said that while a halt to work on the $250-million project would have no effect on CN’s long-term viability, any delay is “detrimental to the public interest.”

Final word on whether work can proceed will rest on a later ruling from the appeal court.

The initial decision in March highlighted health concerns around air quality, noting the 800 diesel-powered trucks that would make daily round trips to the terminal in Ontario’s Halton Region.

That decision set aside the green light issued by cabinet in January 2021 and sent the project back to Ottawa for reconsideration — a court ruling that is now under review.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 13, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CNR)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Road rage incident leads to multi-vehicle pileup on Hwy. 403 in Mississauga, 5 injured
Road rage incident leads to multi-vehicle pileup on Hwy. 403 in Mississauga, 5 injured

Five people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash caused by an alleged road rage incident on Highway 403 in Mississauga. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says the crash happened on the highway near Mavis...

6h ago

2 seriously injured after apartment fire in South Etobicoke
2 seriously injured after apartment fire in South Etobicoke

Two people are in hospital with serious injuries, one possibly life-threatening, after a fire broke out inside an apartment unit in South Etobicoke. Emergency crews responded to the building on Coin...

19m ago

Man charged with murder in fatal shooting of woman in Toronto
Man charged with murder in fatal shooting of woman in Toronto

A man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old woman in Toronto over the weekend, police said. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at a residence...

4h ago

OPP offers $50K reward to identify baby girl found dead in Ontario river
OPP offers $50K reward to identify baby girl found dead in Ontario river

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has shared a 3D facial approximation and offered up a $50,000 reward in hopes of identifying a baby girl who was found dead in the Grand River near Haldimand County almost...

1h ago

Top Stories

Road rage incident leads to multi-vehicle pileup on Hwy. 403 in Mississauga, 5 injured
Road rage incident leads to multi-vehicle pileup on Hwy. 403 in Mississauga, 5 injured

Five people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash caused by an alleged road rage incident on Highway 403 in Mississauga. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says the crash happened on the highway near Mavis...

6h ago

2 seriously injured after apartment fire in South Etobicoke
2 seriously injured after apartment fire in South Etobicoke

Two people are in hospital with serious injuries, one possibly life-threatening, after a fire broke out inside an apartment unit in South Etobicoke. Emergency crews responded to the building on Coin...

19m ago

Man charged with murder in fatal shooting of woman in Toronto
Man charged with murder in fatal shooting of woman in Toronto

A man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old woman in Toronto over the weekend, police said. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at a residence...

4h ago

OPP offers $50K reward to identify baby girl found dead in Ontario river
OPP offers $50K reward to identify baby girl found dead in Ontario river

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has shared a 3D facial approximation and offered up a $50,000 reward in hopes of identifying a baby girl who was found dead in the Grand River near Haldimand County almost...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:49
Celebrating an extra special Mother's Day
Celebrating an extra special Mother's Day

A Burlington Ontario woman is celebrating her first Mother's Day after receiving an organ transplant from her daughter who was 19-years-old at the time of surgery. David Zura explains.

16h ago

2:21
Rain on the way to start the week
Rain on the way to start the week

Rain showers and a few thunderstorms are possible for Monday as southerly winds help boost temperatures.

17h ago

2:05
Blue Jay's Turner and wife Kourtney share special moment at game
Blue Jay's Turner and wife Kourtney share special moment at game

CityNews' Sports reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Blue Jays' infielder Justin Turner and his wife Kourtney about her singing the national anthem on Mothers' Day ahead of the couple welcoming their first child to the world.

17h ago

2:33
Search continues for vulnerable man missing one year from Toronto neighbourhood
Search continues for vulnerable man missing one year from Toronto neighbourhood

A family continues their relentless search for a man living with Down Syndrome who disappeared from a Toronto neighbourhood exactly one year ago. Afua Baah has the details.

17h ago

2:50
Aurora dazzles Canadians in big cities
Aurora dazzles Canadians in big cities

You usually think of the Northern Lights as a show for high latitude communities but strong solar activity has delivered a stunning show nearly across the globe. David Zura explains.

19h ago

More Videos