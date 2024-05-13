Man charged with murder in fatal shooting of woman in Toronto

A man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old woman in Toronto over the weekend, police said.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at a residence in the Eglinton Avenue West and Northcliffe Boulevard area just after 5 a.m. on Saturday.

A woman was located with injuries and later died at the scene. She was identified as 20-year-old Makayla Zanae Roxburgh-Carpino of Toronto.

Authorities said 27-year-old Harold Santana Simon of Vaughan was arrested. He’s been charged with first-degree murder.

The accused appeared in court on Sunday.