Man charged for allegedly breaking into at least five Durham Region public schools

A Durham Regional Police Service shoulder badge
A Durham Regional Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

By Meredith Bond

Posted May 13, 2024 3:42 pm.

One man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into at least five public schools in Durham Region earlier this year.

Durham police say between March and April, multiple schools were broken into and several items, including laptops, computer monitors, and phone chargers were stolen.

On May 11, police officers executed a search warrant at a home in the area of George Street and Mitchell Avenue in Oshawa.

The suspect was located at the residence and taken into custody. Police searched the house and allegedly found numerous stolen items.

Andrew Macaulay, 32, of Whitby is facing several charges including five counts of break and enter, four counts possess property obtained by a crime under $5,000 and a charge of possess property obtained by a crime over $5,000. He is also facing six charges of fail to comply with probation order.

Macaulay has been held for a bail hearing.

A second male was also arrested at the home. Matthew McBride, 39, of Oshawa has been charged with possess property obtained by crime over $5,000 and possess a schedule I substance (methamphetamine), and possess other schedule III substance.

He was released on an undertaking.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada's government should review breathalyzer laws to protect minorities, defence lawyer says
Canada's government should review breathalyzer laws to protect minorities, defence lawyer says

A prominent criminal defence lawyer is calling on the federal government to take another look at its laws on breathalyzers to add safeguards for minorities. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) announced...

3h ago

No subway service on portion of Line 2 due to hydraulic oil spill
No subway service on portion of Line 2 due to hydraulic oil spill

The Monday commute has been a rocky one for TTC riders as subway service remains shut down on a portion of Line 2 Bloor-Danforth following a hydraulic oil spill. Around 7 a.m., trains stopped running...

updated

1h ago

OPP offers $50K reward to identify baby girl found dead in Ontario river
OPP offers $50K reward to identify baby girl found dead in Ontario river

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has shared a 3D facial approximation and offered up a $50,000 reward in hopes of identifying a baby girl who was found dead in the Grand River near Haldimand County almost...

3h ago

People with disabilities say changes are needed now to Ontario building code
People with disabilities say changes are needed now to Ontario building code

Kristen Rhodes, 22, has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair to get around but has never allowed that to prevent her from doing the things she loves and going to places she wants to visit. Accessing some...

Speakers Corner

3h ago

Top Stories

Canada's government should review breathalyzer laws to protect minorities, defence lawyer says
Canada's government should review breathalyzer laws to protect minorities, defence lawyer says

A prominent criminal defence lawyer is calling on the federal government to take another look at its laws on breathalyzers to add safeguards for minorities. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) announced...

3h ago

No subway service on portion of Line 2 due to hydraulic oil spill
No subway service on portion of Line 2 due to hydraulic oil spill

The Monday commute has been a rocky one for TTC riders as subway service remains shut down on a portion of Line 2 Bloor-Danforth following a hydraulic oil spill. Around 7 a.m., trains stopped running...

updated

1h ago

OPP offers $50K reward to identify baby girl found dead in Ontario river
OPP offers $50K reward to identify baby girl found dead in Ontario river

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has shared a 3D facial approximation and offered up a $50,000 reward in hopes of identifying a baby girl who was found dead in the Grand River near Haldimand County almost...

3h ago

People with disabilities say changes are needed now to Ontario building code
People with disabilities say changes are needed now to Ontario building code

Kristen Rhodes, 22, has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair to get around but has never allowed that to prevent her from doing the things she loves and going to places she wants to visit. Accessing some...

Speakers Corner

3h ago

Most Watched Today

0:48
Reward offered in baby girl's death
Reward offered in baby girl's death

Ontario Provincial Police are offering a $50,000 reward in hopes of identifying a baby girl who was found dead in the Grand River near Haldimand County almost two years ago.

3h ago

2:49
Celebrating an extra special Mother's Day
Celebrating an extra special Mother's Day

A Burlington Ontario woman is celebrating her first Mother's Day after receiving an organ transplant from her daughter who was 19-years-old at the time of surgery. David Zura explains.

46m ago

2:05
Blue Jay's Turner and wife Kourtney share special moment at game
Blue Jay's Turner and wife Kourtney share special moment at game

CityNews' Sports reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Blue Jays' infielder Justin Turner and his wife Kourtney about her singing the national anthem on Mothers' Day ahead of the couple welcoming their first child to the world.

46m ago

2:33
Search continues for vulnerable man missing one year from Toronto neighbourhood
Search continues for vulnerable man missing one year from Toronto neighbourhood

A family continues their relentless search for a man living with Down Syndrome who disappeared from a Toronto neighbourhood exactly one year ago. Afua Baah has the details.

21h ago

2:50
Aurora dazzles Canadians in big cities
Aurora dazzles Canadians in big cities

You usually think of the Northern Lights as a show for high latitude communities but strong solar activity has delivered a stunning show nearly across the globe. David Zura explains.
More Videos