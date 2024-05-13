Man charged for allegedly breaking into at least five Durham Region public schools

One man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into at least five public schools in Durham Region earlier this year.

Durham police say between March and April, multiple schools were broken into and several items, including laptops, computer monitors, and phone chargers were stolen.

On May 11, police officers executed a search warrant at a home in the area of George Street and Mitchell Avenue in Oshawa.

The suspect was located at the residence and taken into custody. Police searched the house and allegedly found numerous stolen items.

Andrew Macaulay, 32, of Whitby is facing several charges including five counts of break and enter, four counts possess property obtained by a crime under $5,000 and a charge of possess property obtained by a crime over $5,000. He is also facing six charges of fail to comply with probation order.

Macaulay has been held for a bail hearing.

A second male was also arrested at the home. Matthew McBride, 39, of Oshawa has been charged with possess property obtained by crime over $5,000 and possess a schedule I substance (methamphetamine), and possess other schedule III substance.

He was released on an undertaking.