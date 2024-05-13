Nevada Supreme Court rejects teachers union-backed appeal to put A’s public funding on ’24 ballot

By Gabe Stern, The Associated Press

Posted May 13, 2024 5:21 pm.

Last Updated May 13, 2024 5:26 pm.

RENO ,Nev. (AP) — The Nevada Supreme Court on Monday struck down a proposed ballot initiative that would allow voters to decide whether to repeal the public funding that lawmakers approved last year for a new MLB stadium in Las Vegas.

The Monday ruling dealt a blow for detractors of the funding who saw a ballot question this year as the most effective route to repeal key parts of the sweeping bill that paved the way for the Oakland Athletics to move to Las Vegas.

Five judges voted to uphold a lower court ruling that struck down the referendum. One judge dissented, while another concurred in-part and dissented in-part.

In a statement following the ruling, Schools over Stadiums political action committee spokesperson Alexander Marks said their focus is now to get the question on the 2026 ballot. The PAC is backed by the Nevada State Education Association, a statewide teachers union who has long opposed public funding for the stadium.

The stadium financing debate in Nevada mirrors those happening nationwide over whether public funds should be used to help finance sports stadiums.

A’s representatives and some Nevada tourism officials have said the public funding could add to Las Vegas’ growing sports scene and act as an economic engine. But a growing chorus of stadium economists, educators and some lawmakers had warned that it would bring minimal benefits, especially when compared to the hefty public price tag.

The Nevada Supreme Court ruled that the entirety of the 66-page bill must be included in the ballot question to provide its full context. But ballot referendums can be no more than 200 words — which lawyers for Schools over Stadiums admitted made it difficult to explain the complex bill during oral arguments last month.

The court ruled that the 200-word description submitted by Schools over Stadiums was “misleading” and “explains the general effect of a referendum, but it does not describe the practical effects of this specific referendum.”

Attorney Bradley Schrager, who represents the two plaintiffs who are labor union lobbyists in favor of the public funding, said on Monday that “all Nevadans have a right to participate in direct democracy, but they need to observe the laws that require properly informing the voters of a proposal. This measure obviously fails to do that.”

MLB owners have unanimously approved the A’s move to Las Vegas.

____

Stern is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a service program that places journalists in local newsrooms. Follow Stern on X: @gabestern326.

Gabe Stern, The Associated Press

Canada's government should review breathalyzer laws to protect minorities, defence lawyer says
Canada's government should review breathalyzer laws to protect minorities, defence lawyer says

A prominent criminal defence lawyer is calling on the federal government to take another look at its laws on breathalyzers to add safeguards for minorities. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) announced...

4h ago

No subway service on portion of Line 2 due to hydraulic oil spill
No subway service on portion of Line 2 due to hydraulic oil spill

The Monday commute has been a rocky one for TTC riders as subway service remains shut down on a portion of Line 2 Bloor-Danforth following a hydraulic oil spill. Around 7 a.m., trains stopped running...

updated

3h ago

OPP offers $50K reward to identify baby girl found dead in Ontario river
OPP offers $50K reward to identify baby girl found dead in Ontario river

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has shared a 3D facial approximation and offered up a $50,000 reward in hopes of identifying a baby girl who was found dead in the Grand River near Haldimand County almost...

5h ago

Man charged for allegedly breaking into at least five Durham Region public schools
Man charged for allegedly breaking into at least five Durham Region public schools

One man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into at least five public schools in Durham Region earlier this year. Durham police say between March and April, multiple schools were broken into and...

1h ago

