New Jersey lawmakers pass overhaul of state’s open records law

Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, in the central chair on the dais, moderates debate over legislation overhauling the state’s open records in Trenton, N.J., Monday, May 13, 2024. Over jeers of “shame” shouted from the gallery, state lawmakers passed legislation to overhaul the state's open public records law despite objections from civil rights groups and the state's press association. The Associated Press signed onto a letter by the state's press association urging the bill to be rejected. (AP Photo/Mike Catalini)

By Mike Catalini, The Associated Press

Posted May 13, 2024 6:02 pm.

Last Updated May 13, 2024 6:13 pm.

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Over jeers of “shame” shouted from the gallery, New Jersey lawmakers on Monday passed legislation to overhaul the state’s open public records law despite objections from civil rights groups and the state’s press association.

The Democrat-led Assembly and Senate passed the legislation that heads now to Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy, whose spokesperson declined to comment on the measure.

The legislation covers the state’s Open Public Records Act, which the public and journalists regularly use to get documents from state and local governments, including budgets, agency receipts, public salaries, correspondence and other information not always easy to unearth.

The bill’s sponsors say they back transparency and want to help beleaguered clerks who cannot always handle a wave of requests, sometimes from commercial interests. The bill’s opponents argued that the measures in the legislation would make it harder to get documents and comes at a time when public trust in government is uncertain.

There was no debate in the Senate, but Assembly members sparred back and forth before the measure ultimately passed.

“The bill oppresses the public” Republican Assemblymember Brian Bergen said from the floor.

Democratic Assemblyman Joe Danielsen said the Open Public Records Act, commonly called OPRA, was in significant need of updating. He pointed to businesses that are “profiteering” from requests made to local governments.

“I see the vast majority of OPRA requests being approved,” he said. “This bill does nothing to change that.”

New Jersey’s Open Public Records was last significantly updated more than two decades ago, the impetus for revisiting the legislation.

Among the changes included in the legislation is a provision that permits commercial interests to pay up to twice the cost of producing records; language that authorizes agencies to bring a case to state court against requesters determined to be interrupting “government function”; and the end of the requirement for towns to pay attorneys’ fees in court cases they lose over records requests.

The last provision could make it hard for members of the public and news reporters to afford to challenge local and state governments in court because of how costly engaging in litigation can be, according to the bill’s opponents.

The Associated Press signed onto a letter by New Jersey Society of Professional Journalists urging the rejection of the legislation.

Passing without any debate in the Senate, some people in the gallery shouted “shame” and booed when Senate President Nicholas Scutari closed the vote.

“They voted for more secrecy and government corruption,” said CJ Griffin, an attorney who frequently argues on behalf of those seeking records and an opponent of the legislation.

The proposed legislation emerged earlier this year and initially sought to end commercial records requests, but after an outcry from opponents, legislative leaders held closed-door meetings with stakeholders and unveiled an amended bill. Gone was the prohibition on commercial requests, and instead a provision allowing them to pay for the release of records was added.

Senate Budget Committee chairman Paul Sarlo said a sticking point was the issue of attorneys fees, which lawmakers had considered capping rather than mandating they be paid by towns when records are determined to be improperly withheld. But he said stakeholders couldn’t agree on the amount of a cap.

Mike Catalini, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

TTC service on Line 2 resumes after hydraulic oil spill shuts down service between Broadview and St. George
TTC service on Line 2 resumes after hydraulic oil spill shuts down service between Broadview and St. George

TTC service on Line 2 Bloor-Danforth has resumed between St. George and Broadview stations after the subway shut down following a hydraulic oil spill. Around 7 a.m., trains stopped running between the...

updated

20m ago

Canada's government should review breathalyzer laws to protect minorities, defence lawyer says
Canada's government should review breathalyzer laws to protect minorities, defence lawyer says

A prominent criminal defence lawyer is calling on the federal government to take another look at its laws on breathalyzers to add safeguards for minorities. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) announced...

6h ago

OPP offers $50K reward to identify baby girl found dead in Ontario river
OPP offers $50K reward to identify baby girl found dead in Ontario river

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has shared a 3D facial approximation and offered up a $50,000 reward in hopes of identifying a baby girl who was found dead in the Grand River near Haldimand County almost...

6h ago

Man charged for allegedly breaking into at least five Durham Region public schools
Man charged for allegedly breaking into at least five Durham Region public schools

One man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into at least five public schools in Durham Region earlier this year. Durham police say between March and April, multiple schools were broken into and...

2h ago

Top Stories

TTC service on Line 2 resumes after hydraulic oil spill shuts down service between Broadview and St. George
TTC service on Line 2 resumes after hydraulic oil spill shuts down service between Broadview and St. George

TTC service on Line 2 Bloor-Danforth has resumed between St. George and Broadview stations after the subway shut down following a hydraulic oil spill. Around 7 a.m., trains stopped running between the...

updated

20m ago

Canada's government should review breathalyzer laws to protect minorities, defence lawyer says
Canada's government should review breathalyzer laws to protect minorities, defence lawyer says

A prominent criminal defence lawyer is calling on the federal government to take another look at its laws on breathalyzers to add safeguards for minorities. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) announced...

6h ago

OPP offers $50K reward to identify baby girl found dead in Ontario river
OPP offers $50K reward to identify baby girl found dead in Ontario river

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has shared a 3D facial approximation and offered up a $50,000 reward in hopes of identifying a baby girl who was found dead in the Grand River near Haldimand County almost...

6h ago

Man charged for allegedly breaking into at least five Durham Region public schools
Man charged for allegedly breaking into at least five Durham Region public schools

One man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into at least five public schools in Durham Region earlier this year. Durham police say between March and April, multiple schools were broken into and...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

0:48
Reward offered in baby girl's death
Reward offered in baby girl's death

Ontario Provincial Police are offering a $50,000 reward in hopes of identifying a baby girl who was found dead in the Grand River near Haldimand County almost two years ago.

2h ago

2:49
Celebrating an extra special Mother's Day
Celebrating an extra special Mother's Day

A Burlington Ontario woman is celebrating her first Mother's Day after receiving an organ transplant from her daughter who was 19-years-old at the time of surgery. David Zura explains.

3h ago

2:05
Blue Jay's Turner and wife Kourtney share special moment at game
Blue Jay's Turner and wife Kourtney share special moment at game

CityNews' Sports reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Blue Jays' infielder Justin Turner and his wife Kourtney about her singing the national anthem on Mothers' Day ahead of the couple welcoming their first child to the world.

3h ago

2:33
Search continues for vulnerable man missing one year from Toronto neighbourhood
Search continues for vulnerable man missing one year from Toronto neighbourhood

A family continues their relentless search for a man living with Down Syndrome who disappeared from a Toronto neighbourhood exactly one year ago. Afua Baah has the details.
2:42
Protesters at UofT encampment accuse police of surveillance
Protesters at UofT encampment accuse police of surveillance

Pro-Palestinian protesters at the University of Toronto encampment are sounding the alarm about surveillance tactics they claim are being used against them. Tina Yazdani has the response from Toronto police and the university.
More Videos