NFI Group wins contract with NJ Transit for up to 1,300 transit buses

NFI Group Inc. logo is shown in a handout. NFI Group Inc. says it has won a contract with New Jersey Transit Corp. for up to 1,300 Xcelsior transit buses.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 13, 2024 10:10 am.

Last Updated May 13, 2024 10:12 am.

WINNIPEG — NFI Group Inc. says it has won a contract with New Jersey Transit Corp. for up to 1,300 Xcelsior transit buses.

The company says it has received an initial firm order for 175 buses with the option to purchase up to 1,125 additional buses. 

Financial terms of the agreement were not immediately available.

NFI says the new buses included in the order will be used to replace those coming to the end of their life in NJ Transit’s fleet.

NJ Transit is a statewide public transit system that also provides service to New York City, Philadelphia and the surrounding areas. 

Chris Stoddart, NFI’s president of North American bus and coach, says the Xcelsior buses included in the contract are not only lighter, quieter and more efficient than previous models, but also offer improved safety and accessibility.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 13, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:NFI)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Road rage incident leads to multi-vehicle pileup on Hwy. 403 in Mississauga, 5 injured
Road rage incident leads to multi-vehicle pileup on Hwy. 403 in Mississauga, 5 injured

Five people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash caused by an alleged road rage incident on Highway 403 in Mississauga. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says the crash happened on the highway near Mavis...

4h ago

Man charged with murder in fatal shooting of woman in Toronto
Man charged with murder in fatal shooting of woman in Toronto

A man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old woman in Toronto over the weekend, police said. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at a residence...

2h ago

OPP offers $50K reward to identify baby girl found dead in Ontario river
OPP offers $50K reward to identify baby girl found dead in Ontario river

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has shared a 3D facial approximation and offered up a $50,000 reward in hopes of identifying a baby girl who was found dead in the Grand River near Haldimand County almost...

2m ago

Arrest made in fatal assault of man in downtown Toronto
Arrest made in fatal assault of man in downtown Toronto

One man has been arrested in the violent and fatal assault of another man in the city's downtown core over the weekend, Toronto police said. Homicide detectives say just before 10:30 a.m. on Sunday,...

1h ago

Top Stories

Road rage incident leads to multi-vehicle pileup on Hwy. 403 in Mississauga, 5 injured
Road rage incident leads to multi-vehicle pileup on Hwy. 403 in Mississauga, 5 injured

Five people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash caused by an alleged road rage incident on Highway 403 in Mississauga. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says the crash happened on the highway near Mavis...

4h ago

Man charged with murder in fatal shooting of woman in Toronto
Man charged with murder in fatal shooting of woman in Toronto

A man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old woman in Toronto over the weekend, police said. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at a residence...

2h ago

OPP offers $50K reward to identify baby girl found dead in Ontario river
OPP offers $50K reward to identify baby girl found dead in Ontario river

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has shared a 3D facial approximation and offered up a $50,000 reward in hopes of identifying a baby girl who was found dead in the Grand River near Haldimand County almost...

2m ago

Arrest made in fatal assault of man in downtown Toronto
Arrest made in fatal assault of man in downtown Toronto

One man has been arrested in the violent and fatal assault of another man in the city's downtown core over the weekend, Toronto police said. Homicide detectives say just before 10:30 a.m. on Sunday,...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:49
Celebrating an extra special Mother's Day
Celebrating an extra special Mother's Day

A Burlington Ontario woman is celebrating her first Mother's Day after receiving an organ transplant from her daughter who was 19-years-old at the time of surgery. David Zura explains.

14h ago

2:21
Rain on the way to start the week
Rain on the way to start the week

Rain showers and a few thunderstorms are possible for Monday as southerly winds help boost temperatures.

15h ago

2:05
Blue Jay's Turner and wife Kourtney share special moment at game
Blue Jay's Turner and wife Kourtney share special moment at game

CityNews' Sports reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Blue Jays' infielder Justin Turner and his wife Kourtney about her singing the national anthem on Mothers' Day ahead of the couple welcoming their first child to the world.

15h ago

2:33
Search continues for vulnerable man missing one year from Toronto neighbourhood
Search continues for vulnerable man missing one year from Toronto neighbourhood

A family continues their relentless search for a man living with Down Syndrome who disappeared from a Toronto neighbourhood exactly one year ago. Afua Baah has the details.

15h ago

2:50
Aurora dazzles Canadians in big cities
Aurora dazzles Canadians in big cities

You usually think of the Northern Lights as a show for high latitude communities but strong solar activity has delivered a stunning show nearly across the globe. David Zura explains.

18h ago

More Videos