No concert ticket? No problem — Swifties can still gather at ‘Taylgate’ in Toronto

Taylor Swift performs at the Paris Le Defense Arena as a part of her Eras Tour concert in Paris, Thursday, May 9, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Lewis Joly Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By David Friend, The Canadian Press

Posted May 13, 2024 7:00 am.

Last Updated May 13, 2024 7:12 am.

TORONTO — Come one Swiftie, come all Swifties.

Whether you were lucky to nab tickets to one of Taylor Swift’s six sold-out Toronto concerts in November or not, a new “fan experience” hopes to get you into the party spirit.

Organizers behind Toronto’s Version: Taylgate ’24 tell The Canadian Press they will unite Swifties of all ages for an unabashed celebration of the tortured poet, providing an indoor space for young fans to congregate before her concerts.

The event will include a live DJ mixing Swift’s hits, sing-along spaces for the vocally brave and a “massive” space to create friendship bracelets.

Swift is scheduled to play Toronto’s Rogers Centre across two weekends, from Nov. 14 to 16 and Nov. 21 to 23. The Taylgate event will run daily on those dates from 1 p.m. until 11 p.m. at the nearby Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

Event co-producer Bram Goldstein credits his two teenage daughters for inspiring the idea, saying they wanted to meet with other Swift fans while staying out of the chilly weather and early winter sundown.

He says Taylgate will offer a “safe, indoor and accessible space” for young fans while their parents and older fans are also welcome. Tickets for all six dates are on sale for $55 at torontosversion.com.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 13, 2024.

David Friend, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Road rage incident leads to multi-vehicle pileup on Hwy. 403 in Mississauga, 5 injured
Road rage incident leads to multi-vehicle pileup on Hwy. 403 in Mississauga, 5 injured

Five people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash caused by an alleged road rage incident on Highway 403 in Mississauga. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says the crash happened on the highway near Mavis...

1h ago

2 critically injured in shooting at North York nightclub
2 critically injured in shooting at North York nightclub

Two people were critically injured in an overnight shooting at a nightclub in North York. Authorities were called to Inxx Lounge on Tangiers Road, located near Finch Avenue West and Keele Street, just...

1h ago

Ontario's need for nurses, PSWs to top 33K and 50K by 2032: document
Ontario's need for nurses, PSWs to top 33K and 50K by 2032: document

Ontario will need 33,200 more nurses and 50,853 more personal support workers by 2032, the government projects — figures it tried to keep secret but were obtained by The Canadian Press. The government...

1h ago

No refund for travellers who cancelled flight already scrapped by airline: regulator
No refund for travellers who cancelled flight already scrapped by airline: regulator

Four years on, the controversy over whether airlines owed refunds to passengers after cancelling hundreds of thousands of flights during the pandemic continues to simmer, aggravated by a sluggish, opaque...

3h ago

