2 seriously injured in shooting at North York night club

Two people were injured, one critically, in an overnight shooting at a nightclub in North York.

Authorities were called to Inxx Lounge on Tangiers Road, located near Finch Avenue West and Keele Street, just after 3:30 a.m. Monday for reports of a shooting.

Toronto paramedics said two adults were treated for gunshot wounds. One victim was seriously injured, while the second suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police told CityNews that one victim drove themselves to a hospital.

Reports indicate that a male suspect opened fire from outside of the nightclub before fleeing. There is no suspect information at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.