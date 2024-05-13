Ottawa city officials say Israel flag-raising ceremony will be private event

Ottawa city officials say Israel’s flag will be raised Tuesday in a private event to mark the country’s national day.

In a statement, the city says it’s agreed to allow the Jewish Federation of Ottawa to hold a ceremony but it’s not giving details about where or when it will be.

Last week, the city said it decided to cancel the annual flag-raising event because of concerns it would pose a risk to public safety.

No details were provided about security concerns.

That prompted outcry from local and federal politicians, including Mayor Mark Sutcliffe.

Sutcliffe said on Friday that he asked police and city officials to find a way to hold the event safely.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 13, 2024.

The Canadian Press