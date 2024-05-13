Premium Brands reports $6.3M Q1 profit, up from $5.9M a year ago

Premium Brands logo is shown in a handout. Premium Brands Holdings Corp. reported a first-quarter profit of $6.3 million, up from $5.9 million in the same quarter last year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 13, 2024 8:23 am.

Last Updated May 13, 2024 8:26 am.

Premium Brands Holdings Corp. reported a first-quarter profit of $6.3 million, up from $5.9 million in the same quarter last year.

The specialty food company says the profit amounted to 14 cents per diluted share for the 13-week period ended March 31, up from 13 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $1.46 billion, up from $1.43 billion in the first quarter of 2023.

The increase came as specialty food revenue rose to $987.4 million, up from $948.8 million a year ago, while premium food distribution revenue totalled $474.4 million, down from $481.7 million a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Premium Brands says it earned 54 cents per share in its latest quarter, down from an adjusted profit of 64 cents per share in the same quarter last year.

Premium Brands owns a range of specialty food brands as well as food distribution businesses across Canada and the United States.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 13, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:PBH)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Road rage incident leads to multi-vehicle pileup on Hwy. 403 in Mississauga, 5 injured
Road rage incident leads to multi-vehicle pileup on Hwy. 403 in Mississauga, 5 injured

Five people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash caused by an alleged road rage incident on Highway 403 in Mississauga. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says the crash happened on the highway near Mavis...

3h ago

Man charged with murder in fatal shooting of woman in Toronto
Man charged with murder in fatal shooting of woman in Toronto

A man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old woman in Toronto over the weekend, police said. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at a residence...

58m ago

2 critically injured in shooting at North York nightclub
2 critically injured in shooting at North York nightclub

Two people were critically injured in an overnight shooting at a nightclub in North York. Authorities were called to Inxx Lounge on Tangiers Road, located near Finch Avenue West and Keele Street, just...

2h ago

No subway service on portion of Line 2 due to 'slippery track conditions' near Sherbourne Station
No subway service on portion of Line 2 due to 'slippery track conditions' near Sherbourne Station

The Monday morning commute is off to a rocky start for TTC riders as subway service has been shut down on a portion of Line 2 Bloor-Danforth due to an "operational problem." Trains are not travelling...

7m ago

Top Stories

Road rage incident leads to multi-vehicle pileup on Hwy. 403 in Mississauga, 5 injured
Road rage incident leads to multi-vehicle pileup on Hwy. 403 in Mississauga, 5 injured

Five people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash caused by an alleged road rage incident on Highway 403 in Mississauga. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says the crash happened on the highway near Mavis...

3h ago

Man charged with murder in fatal shooting of woman in Toronto
Man charged with murder in fatal shooting of woman in Toronto

A man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old woman in Toronto over the weekend, police said. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at a residence...

58m ago

2 critically injured in shooting at North York nightclub
2 critically injured in shooting at North York nightclub

Two people were critically injured in an overnight shooting at a nightclub in North York. Authorities were called to Inxx Lounge on Tangiers Road, located near Finch Avenue West and Keele Street, just...

2h ago

No subway service on portion of Line 2 due to 'slippery track conditions' near Sherbourne Station
No subway service on portion of Line 2 due to 'slippery track conditions' near Sherbourne Station

The Monday morning commute is off to a rocky start for TTC riders as subway service has been shut down on a portion of Line 2 Bloor-Danforth due to an "operational problem." Trains are not travelling...

7m ago

Most Watched Today

2:05
Blue Jay's Turner and wife Kourtney share special moment at game
Blue Jay's Turner and wife Kourtney share special moment at game

CityNews' Sports reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Blue Jays' infielder Justin Turner and his wife Kourtney about her singing the national anthem on Mothers' Day ahead of the couple welcoming their first child to the world.

14h ago

2:33
Search continues for vulnerable man missing one year from Toronto neighbourhood
Search continues for vulnerable man missing one year from Toronto neighbourhood

A family continues their relentless search for a man living with Down Syndrome who disappeared from a Toronto neighbourhood exactly one year ago. Afua Baah has the details.

14h ago

2:50
Aurora dazzles Canadians in big cities
Aurora dazzles Canadians in big cities

You usually think of the Northern Lights as a show for high latitude communities but strong solar activity has delivered a stunning show nearly across the globe. David Zura explains.

16h ago

2:42
Protesters at UofT encampment accuse police of surveillance
Protesters at UofT encampment accuse police of surveillance

Pro-Palestinian protesters at the University of Toronto encampment are sounding the alarm about surveillance tactics they claim are being used against them. Tina Yazdani has the response from Toronto police and the university.
2:20
Dutch contestant disqualified from Eurovision over alleged confrontation with crew member
Dutch contestant disqualified from Eurovision over alleged confrontation with crew member

The Netherlands; Eurovision contestant -- Joost Klein -- has been disqualified from the competition by the E-B-U. Karling Donoghue breaks down the alleged incident that sparked the decision and ongoing protests over Israel's participation.
More Videos