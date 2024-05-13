S&P/TSX composite edges higher in late-morning trading, U.S. stocks also climb higher

TORONTO — Strength in the financial and base metal stocks helped Canada’s main stock index edge higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also rose to start the trading week.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 3.40 points at 22,312.33.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 40.99 points at 39,553.83. The S&P 500 index was up 2.39 points at 5,225.07, while the Nasdaq composite was up 41.65 points at 16,382.52.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.11 cents US compared with 73.18 cents US on Friday.

The June crude oil contract was up 88 cents at US$79.14 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was up seven cents at US$2.32 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$30.60 at US$2,344.40 an ounce and the July copper contract was up six cents at US$4.72 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 13, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press