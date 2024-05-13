Attempted murder charge laid after female stabbed repeatedly at Oshawa home

Durham regional police have charged a man with attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed his female partner “repeatedly” during a domestic incident in Oshawa on Sunday.

Officers were called to the residence in the Cedar Street and Wenthworth Street West area at around noon on May 12, 2024.

“A male got into an altercation with a female and stabbed her repeatedly while inside their residence,” a Durham police release explains.

“The victim was able to flee the residence and run to a neighbouring home. Police arrived on scene and took the male into custody without incident.”

Despite being stabbed several times, police say the victim’s injuries were not life-threatening and she was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre for treatment.

A 42-year-old Oshawa man is facing charges of attempt murder, forcible confinement, uttering threats and possess weapon dangerous to the public.

His name is being withheld to protect his partner’s identity.