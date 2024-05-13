Ted Baker, Brooks Brothers and Lucky Brand begin closing sales in Canada and U.S.

TORONTO — Ted Baker Canada has begun closing sales at its stores as well as its Brooks Brothers and Lucky Brand locations.

Matthew Butler, a spokesperson representing Ted Baker Canada, confirmed the sales would encompass the trio of brands’ entire Canadian and U.S. footprint.

Court records show the three apparel retailers have 25 stores in Canada and 34 in the U.S.

Late last week, Ted Baker Canada announced it was marking down its apparel and accessories by up to 30 per cent at some Ted Baker, Brooks Brothers and Lucky Brand stores in Canada and the U.S.

At the time, it said all sales at the stores were being treated as final and online shopping was no longer available “for the time being.”

Ted Baker Canada filed for court protection from creditors last month in the hopes of getting “breathing room” to decide whether to liquidate and wind down its three retailers or pursue other unspecified alternatives.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 13, 2024.

The Canadian Press