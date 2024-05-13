Third person pleads guilty in probe related to bribery charges against US Rep. Cuellar of Texas

FILE - Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, speaks during a hearing of the Homeland Security Subcommittee of the House Committee on Appropriations with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Capitol Hill, April 10, 2024, in Washington. In a statement released Friday, May 3, Cuellar denied any wrongdoing amid reports of pending indictments related to the former Soviet republic of Azerbaijan. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Jim Vertuno, The Associated Press

Posted May 13, 2024 5:14 pm.

Last Updated May 13, 2024 5:26 pm.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Federal investigators have secured a third guilty plea in connection with an investigation into U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas on charges that he accepted nearly $600,000 in bribes from an Azerbaijan-controlled energy company and a bank in Mexico.

Irada Akhoundova, 67, pleaded guilty May 1 in Houston federal court to acting as an agent for Azerbaijan without registering with federal officials. Details of her guilty plea were unsealed on May 9.

Federal authorities have charged Cuellar, 68, and his wife Imelda Cuellar, 67, of accepting the money from 2014 to 2021 in exchange for the congressman advancing the interests of the former Soviet republic and the Mexican bank in the U.S. He says they are innocent.

One of Cuellar’s top former aides, Colin Strother, and a Texas political and business consultant, Florencia Roden, struck plea deals in March on felony money laundering charges related to the Mexican bank.

Court records noted Akhoundova’s plea agreement comes from the same investigation, and like the other two, includes that she “fully cooperate with the United States.” The alleged bribes from Azerbaijani interests totaled more than $300,000.

“As long as Akhoundova tells the truth, then we have nothing to worry about,” Cuellar attorney Chris Flood said Monday. “Congressman Cuellar never agreed to act as a foreign agent and has always voted his conscience and for the best interests of his constituents, consistent with many of his colleagues.”

Akhoundova’s plea agreement described her as an “active member of the Texas Azerbaijani-American community.” It said she worked from 2014-2017 as director of a Texas affiliate of an Azerbaijan energy company, where she transmitted false consulting invoices and helped facilitate payments she thought were “in the interests” of the oil company and the Azerbaijan government.

The agreement also said she knowingly helped set up another Texas affiliate company that would act on behalf of the Azerbaijan government and a state-owned oil company, without registering as an agent of a foreign principal.

Akhoundova faces up to five years in prison. An attorney for Akhoundova has not responded to a message requesting comment Monday.

According to the indictments against the Cuellars, the Azerbaijan energy company initially made the payments through a Texas-based shell company owned by Imelda Cuellar and two of the couple’s children. That company received payments of $25,000 per month under a “sham contract,” purportedly in exchange for unspecified strategic consulting and advising services.

Azerbaijan officials wanted to build support for the country in its conflict with Armenia over disputed territory, the immigration status of Azerbaijani citizens, and promotion of the country as a strategic U.S. ally, according to the indictment.

Among other things, Cuellar agreed to influence legislation favorable to Azerbaijan and deliver a pro-Azerbaijan speech on the floor of the U.S. House, the indictment states.

Cuellar was at one time the co-chair of the Congressional Azerbaijan Caucus and the indictment against him says an Azerbaijani diplomat referred to him in text messages as “el Jefe” or “the boss.”

In addition to bribery and conspiracy, the Cuellars face charges including wire fraud conspiracy, acting as agents of foreign principals, and money laundering. If convicted, they could face decades in prison and forfeiture of any property linked to proceeds from the alleged scheme.

Jim Vertuno, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada's government should review breathalyzer laws to protect minorities, defence lawyer says
Canada's government should review breathalyzer laws to protect minorities, defence lawyer says

A prominent criminal defence lawyer is calling on the federal government to take another look at its laws on breathalyzers to add safeguards for minorities. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) announced...

4h ago

No subway service on portion of Line 2 due to hydraulic oil spill
No subway service on portion of Line 2 due to hydraulic oil spill

The Monday commute has been a rocky one for TTC riders as subway service remains shut down on a portion of Line 2 Bloor-Danforth following a hydraulic oil spill. Around 7 a.m., trains stopped running...

updated

3h ago

OPP offers $50K reward to identify baby girl found dead in Ontario river
OPP offers $50K reward to identify baby girl found dead in Ontario river

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has shared a 3D facial approximation and offered up a $50,000 reward in hopes of identifying a baby girl who was found dead in the Grand River near Haldimand County almost...

5h ago

Man charged for allegedly breaking into at least five Durham Region public schools
Man charged for allegedly breaking into at least five Durham Region public schools

One man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into at least five public schools in Durham Region earlier this year. Durham police say between March and April, multiple schools were broken into and...

1h ago

Top Stories

Canada's government should review breathalyzer laws to protect minorities, defence lawyer says
Canada's government should review breathalyzer laws to protect minorities, defence lawyer says

A prominent criminal defence lawyer is calling on the federal government to take another look at its laws on breathalyzers to add safeguards for minorities. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) announced...

4h ago

No subway service on portion of Line 2 due to hydraulic oil spill
No subway service on portion of Line 2 due to hydraulic oil spill

The Monday commute has been a rocky one for TTC riders as subway service remains shut down on a portion of Line 2 Bloor-Danforth following a hydraulic oil spill. Around 7 a.m., trains stopped running...

updated

3h ago

OPP offers $50K reward to identify baby girl found dead in Ontario river
OPP offers $50K reward to identify baby girl found dead in Ontario river

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has shared a 3D facial approximation and offered up a $50,000 reward in hopes of identifying a baby girl who was found dead in the Grand River near Haldimand County almost...

5h ago

Man charged for allegedly breaking into at least five Durham Region public schools
Man charged for allegedly breaking into at least five Durham Region public schools

One man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into at least five public schools in Durham Region earlier this year. Durham police say between March and April, multiple schools were broken into and...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:48
Reward offered in baby girl's death
Reward offered in baby girl's death

Ontario Provincial Police are offering a $50,000 reward in hopes of identifying a baby girl who was found dead in the Grand River near Haldimand County almost two years ago.

59m ago

2:49
Celebrating an extra special Mother's Day
Celebrating an extra special Mother's Day

A Burlington Ontario woman is celebrating her first Mother's Day after receiving an organ transplant from her daughter who was 19-years-old at the time of surgery. David Zura explains.

2h ago

2:05
Blue Jay's Turner and wife Kourtney share special moment at game
Blue Jay's Turner and wife Kourtney share special moment at game

CityNews' Sports reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Blue Jays' infielder Justin Turner and his wife Kourtney about her singing the national anthem on Mothers' Day ahead of the couple welcoming their first child to the world.

2h ago

2:33
Search continues for vulnerable man missing one year from Toronto neighbourhood
Search continues for vulnerable man missing one year from Toronto neighbourhood

A family continues their relentless search for a man living with Down Syndrome who disappeared from a Toronto neighbourhood exactly one year ago. Afua Baah has the details.

23h ago

2:42
Protesters at UofT encampment accuse police of surveillance
Protesters at UofT encampment accuse police of surveillance

Pro-Palestinian protesters at the University of Toronto encampment are sounding the alarm about surveillance tactics they claim are being used against them. Tina Yazdani has the response from Toronto police and the university.
More Videos