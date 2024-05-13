Toronto Olympians are ready for Paris.

Melissa Humana-Paredes & Brandie Wilkerson will compete together at Women’s Beach Volleyball, to be contested at a venue specially built under the Eiffel Tower.

The two only debuted as a pairing in February 2023, but both took part in the Tokyo Games and have roots from their years at York University.

