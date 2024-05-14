Toronto’s Natalie Spooner injured in Game 3 loss to Minnesota

Toronto's Jesse Compher (18) scores against Minnesota during third period PWHL playoff hockey action in Toronto, on Friday, May 10, 2024.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted May 13, 2024 11:41 pm.

Toronto’s PWHL team missed a chance to sweep Minnesota on Monday, but the bigger loss was an injury to their top scorer.

Natalie Spooner was injured on a hit in the third period of Game 3 against Minnesota and needed to be helped down the tunnel. She did not return to the game.

Spooner led all players in the inaugural PWHL season in both goals (20) and points (27). She has one goal and one assist in the playoffs.

Toronto had a chance to sweep Minnesota with a third win in the best-of-five series, but Minnesota won the game 2-0 to force a Game 4 on Wednesday.

Maggie Flaherty and Denisa Krizova each scored in the second period for Minnesota.

Minnesota (9-4-3-9) ended a seven-game losing streak, while Toronto (13-4-0-8) had a six-game winning streak snapped. Toronto had won the previous five games against Minnesota since losing 3-1 at Xcel Energy Center on Jan. 10.

Maddie Rooney made 18 saves for Minnesota for her third shutout of the season.

Flaherty scored Minnesota’s first playoff goal with 17:48 left in the second period, ending a seven-period scoreless stretch and breaking Kristen Campbell’s shutout streak.

Krizova doubled the lead midway through the second by poking in a loose puck after Campbell lost it under her leg pads.

Campbell was coming off back-to-back shutouts and 47 total saves in the first two games of the series. The 26-year-old led the PWHL with three shutouts during the regular season.

Minnesota outshot Toronto 26-18 and went 0-for-4 on the power play. Toronto was 0-for-1 on the power play.

Toronto opened the series with a 4-0 win last Wednesday, then won Game 2 on Friday 2-0.

With files from The Associated Press.

Top Stories

Mississauga mayoral presumed frontrunner declines to attend all future debates
Mississauga mayoral presumed frontrunner declines to attend all future debates

Opponents and voters were left disappointed Monday night as hours before a housing debate, set to feature the top three Mississauga mayoral candidates, one of the frontrunners dropped out. Carolyn Parrish...

1h ago

TTC service on Line 2 resumes after hydraulic oil spill shuts down service between Broadview and St. George
TTC service on Line 2 resumes after hydraulic oil spill shuts down service between Broadview and St. George

TTC service on Line 2 Bloor-Danforth has resumed between St. George and Broadview stations after the subway shut down following a hydraulic oil spill. Around 7 a.m., trains stopped running between the...

updated

4h ago

Canada's government should review breathalyzer laws to protect minorities, defence lawyer says
Canada's government should review breathalyzer laws to protect minorities, defence lawyer says

A prominent criminal defence lawyer is calling on the federal government to take another look at its laws on breathalyzers to add safeguards for minorities. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) announced...

10h ago

What to know about Michael Cohen's pivotal testimony in Trump's hush money trial
What to know about Michael Cohen's pivotal testimony in Trump's hush money trial

Once Donald Trump's loyal attorney and fixer, Michael Cohen pointed the finger at his former boss Monday in pivotal testimony about hush money payments at the center of the first criminal trial of a former...

6h ago

