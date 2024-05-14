Toronto’s Natalie Spooner injured in Game 3 loss to Minnesota

Toronto’s PWHL team missed a chance to sweep Minnesota on Monday, but the bigger loss was an injury to their top scorer.

Natalie Spooner was injured on a hit in the third period of Game 3 against Minnesota and needed to be helped down the tunnel. She did not return to the game.

Spooner led all players in the inaugural PWHL season in both goals (20) and points (27). She has one goal and one assist in the playoffs.

Toronto had a chance to sweep Minnesota with a third win in the best-of-five series, but Minnesota won the game 2-0 to force a Game 4 on Wednesday.

Maggie Flaherty and Denisa Krizova each scored in the second period for Minnesota.

Minnesota (9-4-3-9) ended a seven-game losing streak, while Toronto (13-4-0-8) had a six-game winning streak snapped. Toronto had won the previous five games against Minnesota since losing 3-1 at Xcel Energy Center on Jan. 10.

Maddie Rooney made 18 saves for Minnesota for her third shutout of the season.

Flaherty scored Minnesota’s first playoff goal with 17:48 left in the second period, ending a seven-period scoreless stretch and breaking Kristen Campbell’s shutout streak.

Krizova doubled the lead midway through the second by poking in a loose puck after Campbell lost it under her leg pads.

Campbell was coming off back-to-back shutouts and 47 total saves in the first two games of the series. The 26-year-old led the PWHL with three shutouts during the regular season.

Minnesota outshot Toronto 26-18 and went 0-for-4 on the power play. Toronto was 0-for-1 on the power play.

Toronto opened the series with a 4-0 win last Wednesday, then won Game 2 on Friday 2-0.

