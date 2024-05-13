Ukraine’s Zelenskyy says his army is locked in ‘fierce’ border battles amid a Russian assault

By Illia Novikov, The Associated Press

Posted May 13, 2024 4:19 am.

Last Updated May 13, 2024 4:26 am.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian troops are locked in intense battles with the advancing Russian army in two border areas, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, while the death toll from a Russian apartment building collapse blamed on Ukrainian shelling rose to 15.

Zelenskyy said “fierce battles” are taking place near the border in eastern and northeastern Ukraine as outgunned and outnumbered Ukrainian soldiers try to push back a significant Russian ground offensive.

“Defensive battles are ongoing, fierce battles, on a large part of our border area,” Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address Sunday.

The Kremlin’s forces are aiming to exploit Ukrainian weaknesses before a big batch of new military aid for Kyiv from the U.S. and European partners arrives on the battlefield in the coming weeks and months, analysts say. That makes this period a window of opportunity for Moscow and one of the most dangerous for Kyiv in the two-year war, they say.

The new Russian push in the northeastern Kharkiv region, along with the ongoing drive into the eastern Donetsk region, come after months when the about 1,000-kilometer (620-mile) front line barely budged. In the meantime, both sides have used long-range strikes in what largely became a war of attrition.

The Kharkiv incursion may be an attempt to create a “buffer zone” to protect Belgorod, an adjacent Russian border region battered by Ukrainian attacks.

Russian emergency services on Monday finished clearing the rubble in the region’s capital city of Belgorod, where a section of a residential building collapsed following what authorities said was Ukrainian shelling.

Fifteen bodies were pulled from the rubble, Belgorod regional Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov said, and 27 other people were wounded.

Another three people in the city of Belgorod were killed by shelling late Sunday, he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday replaced Sergei Shoigu as defense minister in a Cabinet shakeup. Shoigu was widely seen as a key figure in Putin’s decision to send Russian troops into Ukraine in February 2022. Russia had expected the operation to quickly overwhelm Ukraine’s army and for Ukrainians to broadly welcome Russian troops.

Zelenskyy said fighting in the Donetsk area is “no less intense” than in Kharkiv. He said the Kremlin aimed to “spread our forces thin” by opening a second active front in Kharkiv.

He described the area around Pokrovsk region, just inside the Ukrainian border in Donetsk, as “the most difficult.”

Pokrovsk was a town of around 60,000 people before the war and was until recently a two-hour drive from the front line. Now it is less than half that.

The capture of the Donetsk city of Avdiivka in February opened a door for the Kremlin’s troops to push westward, deeper into Donetsk. Russia illegally annexed Donetsk and three other regions in 2022 shortly after it invaded Ukraine, and taking control of all of Donetsk is one of the Kremlin’s main war goals.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Illia Novikov, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Road rage incident leads to multi-vehicle pileup on Hwy. 403 in Mississauga, 5 injured
Road rage incident leads to multi-vehicle pileup on Hwy. 403 in Mississauga, 5 injured

Five people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash caused by an alleged road rage incident on Highway 403 in Mississauga. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says the crash happened on the highway near Mavis...

9m ago

2 seriously injured in shooting at North York night club
2 seriously injured in shooting at North York night club

Two people were injured, one critically, in an overnight shooting at a nightclub in North York. Authorities were called to Inxx Lounge on Tangiers Road, located near Finch Avenue West and Keele Street,...

27m ago

Ontario's need for nurses, PSWs to top 33K and 50K by 2032: document
Ontario's need for nurses, PSWs to top 33K and 50K by 2032: document

Ontario will need 33,200 more nurses and 50,853 more personal support workers by 2032, the government projects — figures it tried to keep secret but were obtained by The Canadian Press. The government...

31m ago

Many questions remain one year since the disappearance of Nathan Wise
Many questions remain one year since the disappearance of Nathan Wise

It’s been exactly one year since the disappearance of a vulnerable man last seen in Toronto, but family members are far from giving up their search to find Nathan Wise. Many questions remain after...

10h ago

Top Stories

Road rage incident leads to multi-vehicle pileup on Hwy. 403 in Mississauga, 5 injured
Road rage incident leads to multi-vehicle pileup on Hwy. 403 in Mississauga, 5 injured

Five people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash caused by an alleged road rage incident on Highway 403 in Mississauga. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says the crash happened on the highway near Mavis...

9m ago

2 seriously injured in shooting at North York night club
2 seriously injured in shooting at North York night club

Two people were injured, one critically, in an overnight shooting at a nightclub in North York. Authorities were called to Inxx Lounge on Tangiers Road, located near Finch Avenue West and Keele Street,...

27m ago

Ontario's need for nurses, PSWs to top 33K and 50K by 2032: document
Ontario's need for nurses, PSWs to top 33K and 50K by 2032: document

Ontario will need 33,200 more nurses and 50,853 more personal support workers by 2032, the government projects — figures it tried to keep secret but were obtained by The Canadian Press. The government...

31m ago

Many questions remain one year since the disappearance of Nathan Wise
Many questions remain one year since the disappearance of Nathan Wise

It’s been exactly one year since the disappearance of a vulnerable man last seen in Toronto, but family members are far from giving up their search to find Nathan Wise. Many questions remain after...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

2:05
Blue Jay's Turner and wife Kourtney share special moment at game
Blue Jay's Turner and wife Kourtney share special moment at game

CityNews' Sports reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Blue Jays' infielder Justin Turner and his wife Kourtney about her singing the national anthem on Mothers' Day ahead of the couple welcoming their first child to the world.

11h ago

2:33
Search continues for vulnerable man missing one year from Toronto neighbourhood
Search continues for vulnerable man missing one year from Toronto neighbourhood

A family continues their relentless search for a man living with Down Syndrome who disappeared from a Toronto neighbourhood exactly one year ago. Afua Baah has the details.

11h ago

2:50
Aurora dazzles Canadians in big cities
Aurora dazzles Canadians in big cities

You usually think of the Northern Lights as a show for high latitude communities but strong solar activity has delivered a stunning show nearly across the globe. David Zura explains.

13h ago

2:42
Protesters at UofT encampment accuse police of surveillance
Protesters at UofT encampment accuse police of surveillance

Pro-Palestinian protesters at the University of Toronto encampment are sounding the alarm about surveillance tactics they claim are being used against them. Tina Yazdani has the response from Toronto police and the university.
2:20
Dutch contestant disqualified from Eurovision over alleged confrontation with crew member
Dutch contestant disqualified from Eurovision over alleged confrontation with crew member

The Netherlands; Eurovision contestant -- Joost Klein -- has been disqualified from the competition by the E-B-U. Karling Donoghue breaks down the alleged incident that sparked the decision and ongoing protests over Israel's participation.
More Videos