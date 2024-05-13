Union certified at Amazon warehouse in Quebec by Administrative Labour Tribunal

MONTREAL — A Quebec-based union says its application to represent hundreds of Amazon.com Inc. workers at a warehouse in the province has been certified by the province’s Administrative Labour Tribunal.

The Confédération des syndicats nationaux says it’s the first time in Canada that employees have unionized at an Amazon warehouse.

However, the union says it expects Amazon to appeal the decision covering workers at the DXT4 warehouse in Laval.

The union says workers at the warehouse will hold their first general assembly to adopt a constitution and bylaws and elect representatives in the coming days.

It says the union will then launch a consultation with its members to prepare a list of contract demands.

The Confédération des syndicats nationaux represents 330,000 workers across a wide array of industries in Quebec and across Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 13, 2024.

The Canadian Press