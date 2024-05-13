US company Booking Holdings added to European Union’s list of for strict digital scrutiny

By The Associated Press

Posted May 13, 2024 7:14 am.

Last Updated May 13, 2024 7:26 am.

LONDON (AP) — Booking Holdings, the U.S. company that owns Booking.com and a number of other travel websites, has been added to the European Union’s list of companies now under heightened digital scrutiny.

The European Commission, the EU’s executive branch, said Monday that it’s classing Booking Holdings as an online gatekeeper and that the company’s Booking.com hotel reservation site meets the threshold to be classed as a “core platform service” under the 27-nation bloc’s Digital Markets Act. The sweeping set of rules is designed to prevent Big Tech platforms from dominating online markets.

European Commission Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager said the decision means that vacationers “will start benefiting from more choice and hotels will have more business opportunities.”

The company said it has “been working with the European Commission for some time as we anticipated today’s decision. We are reviewing their designation decision now and will continue to work constructively with them as we develop solutions to comply.”

Booking Holdings, based in Norwalk, Connecticut, owns a slew of other travel sites including Cheapflights, Kayak.com and Priceline as well as restaurant reservation platform OpenTable, but those platforms aren’t included in the EU decision.

Since the rules took effect earlier this year, half a dozen companies have already been classified as online gatekeepers. Some including Apple, Google and Meta are already facing investigations into whether they’re doing enough to comply.

Under the DMA, platforms must comply with a list of do’s and don’ts – such as not giving preference to their own services over rivals – under threat of hefty financial penalties or even breaking up businesses. The rules are designed to make digital markets “fairer” and more competitive by breaking up closed tech ecosystems that lock consumers into a single company’s products or services.

The commission said Booking.com “now has six months to comply with the relevant obligations under the DMA, offering more choice and freedom to end users and fair access of business users to the gatekeeper services.”

Top Stories

Road rage incident leads to multi-vehicle pileup on Hwy. 403 in Mississauga, 5 injured
Road rage incident leads to multi-vehicle pileup on Hwy. 403 in Mississauga, 5 injured

Five people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash caused by an alleged road rage incident on Highway 403 in Mississauga. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says the crash happened on the highway near Mavis...

3h ago

Man charged with murder in fatal shooting of woman in Toronto
Man charged with murder in fatal shooting of woman in Toronto

A man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old woman in Toronto over the weekend, police said. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at a residence...

1h ago

2 critically injured in shooting at North York nightclub
2 critically injured in shooting at North York nightclub

Two people were critically injured in an overnight shooting at a nightclub in North York. Authorities were called to Inxx Lounge on Tangiers Road, located near Finch Avenue West and Keele Street, just...

2h ago

No subway service on portion of Line 2 due to 'slippery track conditions' near Sherbourne Station
No subway service on portion of Line 2 due to 'slippery track conditions' near Sherbourne Station

The Monday morning commute is off to a rocky start for TTC riders as subway service has been shut down on a portion of Line 2 Bloor-Danforth due to an "operational problem." Trains are not travelling...

12m ago

