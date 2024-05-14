2 arrested while washing stolen car in Hamilton

Hamilton police
A Hamilton police cruiser is shown in this image. Photo courtesy: Flickr.

By Michael Talbot

Posted May 14, 2024 1:00 pm.

Hamilton Police allege a couple of clean freaks were involved in some dirty business.

Officers arrested a man and woman on Sunday, May 5, while they were cleaning a stolen vehicle at a car wash in the city, police said in a release Tuesday.

Officers spotted the vehicle in the Campbell Avenue and Grosvenor Avenue North area, and tracked it until it pulled into a self-serve car wash at the intersection of Main Street East and Prospect Street South.

“The male driver exited the vehicle and began to wash it, while a female passenger remained inside,” a police release explains. “Officers approached and arrested both the man and the woman without incident.”

Things went from bad to worse for the couple when police conducted searches that allegedly yielded drugs like meth, fentanyl, and cocaine as well as cash and two throwing knives.

Kyle Hunt, 34, and Olivia Putignano, 32, both of Hamilton, are facing a variety of charges related to the stolen vehicle and the items seized during the subsequent searches.

