As his star rises, Canadian country singer Owen Riegling returns to his roots

Country music artist Owen Riegling poses for a photo during set up and sound check at the Longbranch, in Saskatoon, Sask., Saturday, May 11, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards

By David Friend, The Canadian Press

Posted May 14, 2024 6:00 am.

Last Updated May 14, 2024 6:12 am.

Owen Riegling is getting a rare opportunity to rewind his career just as it’s picking up speed.

The 25-year-old rising country star from Mildmay, Ont., has gone back to his roots with a small tour of bars and pubs across four provinces just as his single “Old Dirt Roads” climbs to No. 2 on the Canadian country radio charts.

Riegling began his 12-date tour in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba earlier this month, while the Ontario leg kicks off Wednesday in Thunder Bay.

He says there’s a certain appeal to playing smaller venues because it brings him closer to his audience.

Riegling’s career hit the big time a couple of years ago when he won the 2022 Boots and Hearts Emerging Artists Showcase, which put him on the radar of Universal Music Canada.

The record label signed him and he’s been on a “whirlwind” tour ever since, releasing singles that include “Bud Light the Way,” “In My Head Again” and his upcoming EP “Bruce County” on May 24. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 14, 2024.

David Friend, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man found lying on street with stab wounds in North York: police
Man found lying on street with stab wounds in North York: police

A man is recovering in hospital from serious injuries after he was found lying on the street with multiple stab wounds in North York, police said. Officers were notified of a stabbing at around 3 a.m....

updated

5m ago

Mississauga mayoral presumed frontrunner declines to attend all future debates
Mississauga mayoral presumed frontrunner declines to attend all future debates

Opponents and voters were left disappointed Monday night as hours before a housing debate, set to feature the top three Mississauga mayoral candidates, one of the frontrunners dropped out. Carolyn Parrish...

7h ago

Sex assault case of former Canada world junior hockey players back in court
Sex assault case of former Canada world junior hockey players back in court

The sexual assault case of five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team is due back in a London, Ont., court today. Dillon Dube, Carter Hart, Michael McLeod, Cal Foote and Alex Formenton...

1h ago

Health groups ask Ontario to develop alcohol strategy ahead of looser prohibition
Health groups ask Ontario to develop alcohol strategy ahead of looser prohibition

Multiple health organizations are asking Ontario to develop a comprehensive strategy to prepare for the province’s coming loosening of alcohol rules. By 2026, convenience stores and all grocery...

23m ago

Top Stories

Man found lying on street with stab wounds in North York: police
Man found lying on street with stab wounds in North York: police

A man is recovering in hospital from serious injuries after he was found lying on the street with multiple stab wounds in North York, police said. Officers were notified of a stabbing at around 3 a.m....

updated

5m ago

Mississauga mayoral presumed frontrunner declines to attend all future debates
Mississauga mayoral presumed frontrunner declines to attend all future debates

Opponents and voters were left disappointed Monday night as hours before a housing debate, set to feature the top three Mississauga mayoral candidates, one of the frontrunners dropped out. Carolyn Parrish...

7h ago

Sex assault case of former Canada world junior hockey players back in court
Sex assault case of former Canada world junior hockey players back in court

The sexual assault case of five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team is due back in a London, Ont., court today. Dillon Dube, Carter Hart, Michael McLeod, Cal Foote and Alex Formenton...

1h ago

Health groups ask Ontario to develop alcohol strategy ahead of looser prohibition
Health groups ask Ontario to develop alcohol strategy ahead of looser prohibition

Multiple health organizations are asking Ontario to develop a comprehensive strategy to prepare for the province’s coming loosening of alcohol rules. By 2026, convenience stores and all grocery...

23m ago

Most Watched Today

0:48
Reward offered in baby girl's death
Reward offered in baby girl's death

Ontario Provincial Police are offering a $50,000 reward in hopes of identifying a baby girl who was found dead in the Grand River near Haldimand County almost two years ago.

13h ago

2:53
Speakers Corner: Does Toronto have an accessibility problem?
Speakers Corner: Does Toronto have an accessibility problem?

People who use wheelchairs to get around point out a glaring example of how Ontario is nowhere near its goal to be “fully accessible” by 2025.

17h ago

2:49
Celebrating an extra special Mother's Day
Celebrating an extra special Mother's Day

A Burlington Ontario woman is celebrating her first Mother's Day after receiving an organ transplant from her daughter who was 19-years-old at the time of surgery. David Zura explains.

14h ago

2:05
Blue Jay's Turner and wife Kourtney share special moment at game
Blue Jay's Turner and wife Kourtney share special moment at game

CityNews' Sports reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Blue Jays' infielder Justin Turner and his wife Kourtney about her singing the national anthem on Mothers' Day ahead of the couple welcoming their first child to the world.

14h ago

2:33
Search continues for vulnerable man missing one year from Toronto neighbourhood
Search continues for vulnerable man missing one year from Toronto neighbourhood

A family continues their relentless search for a man living with Down Syndrome who disappeared from a Toronto neighbourhood exactly one year ago. Afua Baah has the details.
More Videos