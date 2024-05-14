At least 1 dead after severe storms roll through Louisiana, other southern states

In addition to a tree from a neighbor's yard falling on their south Jackson, Miss., house, heavy rain caused flooding around the home of the Brown-Rankin family, May 13, 2024. (Lauren Witte/The Clarion-Ledger via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted May 14, 2024 9:52 am.

Last Updated May 14, 2024 9:56 am.

At least one person is dead in Louisiana after storms slammed several southern states, including many areas previously hit during one of the most active periods for twisters on record.

The death happened near the town of Henderson, St. Martin Parish Sheriff Becket Breaux and Henderson Mayor Sherbin Collette both confirmed on social media. They said a tornado appeared to have struck the area, but gave no details of how the person died. Henderson is about 100 miles (160 kilometers) west of New Orleans.

More than 60,000 customers in Louisiana were without power Tuesday morning, according to PowerOutage.us, which tracks outages nationwide.

Some of the worst weather Monday was in the Florida Panhandle, where a tornado watch was in effect. Roads flooded and stalled vehicles in Escambia County, the National Weather Service reported. There were also flash flood warnings for Alabama’s Gulf Coast, where more than 3 inches (7.6 centimeters) of rain had fallen.

Florida and parts of south Georgia were again under the threat of severe weather Tuesday, with tornadoes still possible, according to the national Storm Prediction Center. Another area at risk of storms Tuesday covered parts of Tennessee, north Georgia and north Alabama.

Monday’s storms came shortly after one of the most active periods of severe weather in U.S. history, from April 25 through May 10, the National Weather Service said in a recent report. At least 267 tornadoes were confirmed by the weather service during that time, the agency said.

Among the many tornadoes: a pair of twisters that caused heavy damage Friday in Florida’s capital, Tallahassee. As the two tornadoes crossed the city from east to west, they damaged homes and businesses, caused a construction crane to collapse, and severely damaged the outfield fence at a baseball stadium at Florida State University, the weather service said.

The Associated Press



Top Stories

Ontario to suspend driver's licences of convicted auto thieves, lifetime bans possible
Ontario to suspend driver's licences of convicted auto thieves, lifetime bans possible

In an attempt to diminish the increase in auto theft crimes across the province, the Ford government plans to suspend some driver's licences for people convicted of the offences. Ontario's Minister...

1h ago

Here's the list of Canada's 100 best restaurants in 2024. Which Toronto spots made the cut?
Here's the list of Canada's 100 best restaurants in 2024. Which Toronto spots made the cut?

The annual Top 100 list of Canada's Best Restaurants has been released, and while Montreal took the coveted number-one spot this year, Toronto dining spots were featured a ton. Montreal's Mon Lapin,...

1h ago

Man found lying on street with stab wounds in North York: police
Man found lying on street with stab wounds in North York: police

A man is recovering in hospital from serious injuries after he was found lying on the street with multiple stab wounds in North York, police said. Officers were notified of a stabbing at around 3 a.m....

updated

4h ago

Man arrested in alleged Toronto human trafficking case
Man arrested in alleged Toronto human trafficking case

A 27-year-old man has been arrested as part of an alleged human trafficking investigation in Toronto, police said. Authorities were called for an unknown trouble in the King Street and Bathurst Street...

1h ago

