Austrian court says convicted rapist Josef Fritzl can be moved to prison from psychiatric detention

FILE - Josef Fritzl, center, is escorted to the fourth day of his trial in the provincial courthouse in St. Poelten, Austria, Thursday, March 19, 2009. An Austrian court has ruled that the man who kept his daughter captive for 24 years and raped her thousands of times, fathering seven children with her, can be moved from psychiatric detention to a regular prison. The decision follows a legal back-and-forth on Josef Fritzl's future. (AP Photo/Robert Jaeger, Pool, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted May 14, 2024 5:25 am.

Last Updated May 14, 2024 5:26 am.

BERLIN (AP) — Austrian judges have ruled that a man who kept his daughter captive for 24 years, raped her thousands of times and fathered seven children with her, can be moved from psychiatric detention to a regular prison, a court said Tuesday.

The decision on Monday was the latest in a legal back-and-forth on Josef Fritzl’s future.

The state court in the town of Krems said in a statement that the 89-year-old can be moved as he no longer poses the kind of danger that requires keeping him in psychiatric detention. The decision was based on an April 30 hearing with Fritzl, as well as reports by forensic and psychiatric experts.

Because of Fritzl’s advancing dementia and physical decline, psychiatric detention is no longer necessary for his “combined personality disorder” as there is no longer a danger of Fritzl committing serious crimes, the court said.

The court said Fritzl can be moved to the prison for a 10-year trial period but that he cannot be released from detention altogether.

Prosecutors appealed an earlier decision in January that Fritzl could be moved to a regular prison, and both sides also are entitled to appeal the latest decision.

His crime came to light in 2008 and he was sentenced in 2009 to life imprisonment for committing incest, rape, coercion, false imprisonment and enslavement of his daughter, and negligent homicide of one of his infant sons.

Fritzl became known as the “Monster of Amstetten” after the northern Austrian town where he locked up his then-18-year-old daughter in a sound-proofed basement of his house in 1984.

Over the next 24 years, he repeatedly raped her and fathered seven children with her, one of whom died.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man found lying on street with stab wounds in North York: police
Man found lying on street with stab wounds in North York: police

A man is recovering in hospital from serious injuries after he was found lying on the street with multiple stab wounds in North York, police said. Officers were notified of a stabbing at around 3 a.m....

updated

2m ago

Mississauga mayoral presumed frontrunner declines to attend all future debates
Mississauga mayoral presumed frontrunner declines to attend all future debates

Opponents and voters were left disappointed Monday night as hours before a housing debate, set to feature the top three Mississauga mayoral candidates, one of the frontrunners dropped out. Carolyn Parrish...

7h ago

Sex assault case of former Canada world junior hockey players back in court
Sex assault case of former Canada world junior hockey players back in court

The sexual assault case of five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team is due back in a London, Ont., court today. Dillon Dube, Carter Hart, Michael McLeod, Cal Foote and Alex Formenton...

1h ago

Health groups ask Ontario to develop alcohol strategy ahead of looser prohibition
Health groups ask Ontario to develop alcohol strategy ahead of looser prohibition

Multiple health organizations are asking Ontario to develop a comprehensive strategy to prepare for the province’s coming loosening of alcohol rules. By 2026, convenience stores and all grocery...

21m ago

Top Stories

Man found lying on street with stab wounds in North York: police
Man found lying on street with stab wounds in North York: police

A man is recovering in hospital from serious injuries after he was found lying on the street with multiple stab wounds in North York, police said. Officers were notified of a stabbing at around 3 a.m....

updated

2m ago

Mississauga mayoral presumed frontrunner declines to attend all future debates
Mississauga mayoral presumed frontrunner declines to attend all future debates

Opponents and voters were left disappointed Monday night as hours before a housing debate, set to feature the top three Mississauga mayoral candidates, one of the frontrunners dropped out. Carolyn Parrish...

7h ago

Sex assault case of former Canada world junior hockey players back in court
Sex assault case of former Canada world junior hockey players back in court

The sexual assault case of five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team is due back in a London, Ont., court today. Dillon Dube, Carter Hart, Michael McLeod, Cal Foote and Alex Formenton...

1h ago

Health groups ask Ontario to develop alcohol strategy ahead of looser prohibition
Health groups ask Ontario to develop alcohol strategy ahead of looser prohibition

Multiple health organizations are asking Ontario to develop a comprehensive strategy to prepare for the province’s coming loosening of alcohol rules. By 2026, convenience stores and all grocery...

21m ago

Most Watched Today

0:48
Reward offered in baby girl's death
Reward offered in baby girl's death

Ontario Provincial Police are offering a $50,000 reward in hopes of identifying a baby girl who was found dead in the Grand River near Haldimand County almost two years ago.

13h ago

2:53
Speakers Corner: Does Toronto have an accessibility problem?
Speakers Corner: Does Toronto have an accessibility problem?

People who use wheelchairs to get around point out a glaring example of how Ontario is nowhere near its goal to be “fully accessible” by 2025.

17h ago

2:49
Celebrating an extra special Mother's Day
Celebrating an extra special Mother's Day

A Burlington Ontario woman is celebrating her first Mother's Day after receiving an organ transplant from her daughter who was 19-years-old at the time of surgery. David Zura explains.

14h ago

2:05
Blue Jay's Turner and wife Kourtney share special moment at game
Blue Jay's Turner and wife Kourtney share special moment at game

CityNews' Sports reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Blue Jays' infielder Justin Turner and his wife Kourtney about her singing the national anthem on Mothers' Day ahead of the couple welcoming their first child to the world.

14h ago

2:33
Search continues for vulnerable man missing one year from Toronto neighbourhood
Search continues for vulnerable man missing one year from Toronto neighbourhood

A family continues their relentless search for a man living with Down Syndrome who disappeared from a Toronto neighbourhood exactly one year ago. Afua Baah has the details.
More Videos