Caitlin Clark’s ready for her WNBA regular-season debut as Fever take on Connecticut

Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark (22) is congratulated by Temi Fagbenle (14) after Clark hit a 3-point shot against the Atlanta Dream during the second half of a WNBA preseason basketball game Thursday, May 9, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Doug Feinberg, The Associated Press

Posted May 14, 2024 10:08 am.

Last Updated May 14, 2024 10:12 am.

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Caitlin Clark’s much anticipated WNBA debut is set for Tuesday night in Connecticut.

The No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft is coming off a record-setting college career at Iowa.

“This is what you’ve worked for and dreamed of. Now you get to put your jersey on for the first real time and go out there and play,” Clark said. “We get to play on the biggest stage, there’s gonna be a lot of people there, it’s gonna be loud. But you only play your first WNBA game once. I think I just want to enjoy it. It’s gonna be competitive. They’re really good, so you’ve got to prep the right way, too. More than anything, we’re ready for the challenge.”

Even before playing a WNBA game, Clark has left her mark in the pros. The league’s draft had record viewership, and her No. 22 Indiana Fever jerseys have been flying off the shelves.

Three WNBA teams have already moved their games to bigger arenas to keep up with the demand for tickets to watch her play. Her debut in Connecticut is sold out — the first sellout for the Sun in a season opener since they played their inaugural game at Mohegan Sun Arena in 2003 after moving from Orlando.

This will be the second sold-out crowd Clark will play in front of in her extremely young WNBA career. Her preseason game in Dallas was sold out, too. Over 13,000 fans also turned up for her only home preseason game.

Clark’s home debut will be Thursday, when the Fever host the New York Liberty.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Doug Feinberg, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario to suspend driver's licences of convicted auto thieves, lifetime bans possible
Ontario to suspend driver's licences of convicted auto thieves, lifetime bans possible

In an attempt to diminish the increase in auto theft crimes across the province, the Ford government plans to suspend some driver's licences for people convicted of the offences. Ontario's Minister...

1h ago

Here's the list of Canada's 100 best restaurants in 2024. Which Toronto spots made the cut?
Here's the list of Canada's 100 best restaurants in 2024. Which Toronto spots made the cut?

The annual Top 100 list of Canada's Best Restaurants has been released, and while Montreal took the coveted number-one spot this year, Toronto dining spots were featured a ton. Montreal's Mon Lapin,...

1h ago

Man found lying on street with stab wounds in North York: police
Man found lying on street with stab wounds in North York: police

A man is recovering in hospital from serious injuries after he was found lying on the street with multiple stab wounds in North York, police said. Officers were notified of a stabbing at around 3 a.m....

updated

4h ago

Man arrested in alleged Toronto human trafficking case
Man arrested in alleged Toronto human trafficking case

A 27-year-old man has been arrested as part of an alleged human trafficking investigation in Toronto, police said. Authorities were called for an unknown trouble in the King Street and Bathurst Street...

1h ago

Top Stories

Ontario to suspend driver's licences of convicted auto thieves, lifetime bans possible
Ontario to suspend driver's licences of convicted auto thieves, lifetime bans possible

In an attempt to diminish the increase in auto theft crimes across the province, the Ford government plans to suspend some driver's licences for people convicted of the offences. Ontario's Minister...

1h ago

Here's the list of Canada's 100 best restaurants in 2024. Which Toronto spots made the cut?
Here's the list of Canada's 100 best restaurants in 2024. Which Toronto spots made the cut?

The annual Top 100 list of Canada's Best Restaurants has been released, and while Montreal took the coveted number-one spot this year, Toronto dining spots were featured a ton. Montreal's Mon Lapin,...

1h ago

Man found lying on street with stab wounds in North York: police
Man found lying on street with stab wounds in North York: police

A man is recovering in hospital from serious injuries after he was found lying on the street with multiple stab wounds in North York, police said. Officers were notified of a stabbing at around 3 a.m....

updated

4h ago

Man arrested in alleged Toronto human trafficking case
Man arrested in alleged Toronto human trafficking case

A 27-year-old man has been arrested as part of an alleged human trafficking investigation in Toronto, police said. Authorities were called for an unknown trouble in the King Street and Bathurst Street...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:48
Reward offered in baby girl's death
Reward offered in baby girl's death

Ontario Provincial Police are offering a $50,000 reward in hopes of identifying a baby girl who was found dead in the Grand River near Haldimand County almost two years ago.

17h ago

2:53
Speakers Corner: Does Toronto have an accessibility problem?
Speakers Corner: Does Toronto have an accessibility problem?

People who use wheelchairs to get around point out a glaring example of how Ontario is nowhere near its goal to be “fully accessible” by 2025.

22h ago

2:49
Celebrating an extra special Mother's Day
Celebrating an extra special Mother's Day

A Burlington Ontario woman is celebrating her first Mother's Day after receiving an organ transplant from her daughter who was 19-years-old at the time of surgery. David Zura explains.

19h ago

2:05
Blue Jay's Turner and wife Kourtney share special moment at game
Blue Jay's Turner and wife Kourtney share special moment at game

CityNews' Sports reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Blue Jays' infielder Justin Turner and his wife Kourtney about her singing the national anthem on Mothers' Day ahead of the couple welcoming their first child to the world.

19h ago

2:33
Search continues for vulnerable man missing one year from Toronto neighbourhood
Search continues for vulnerable man missing one year from Toronto neighbourhood

A family continues their relentless search for a man living with Down Syndrome who disappeared from a Toronto neighbourhood exactly one year ago. Afua Baah has the details.
More Videos