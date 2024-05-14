LifeLabs class-action lawsuit payout coming for over 900,000 Canadians

FILE - A LifeLabs location is pictured in B.C. in October 2019. (CityNews Photo)

By Charlie Carey

Posted May 14, 2024 1:21 pm.

Canadians affected by the massive 2019 cyberattack on LifeLabs are finally getting their money following a class-action lawsuit.

The 901,544 claimants across the country will receive $7.86.

KPMG, acting on behalf of the plaintiffs, says the payout amount is low because so many people filed claims. The initial payout was expected to be up to $150.

LifeLabs settled the suit for just under $10 million last fall. The original statement of claim filed five years ago accused the medical testing company of negligence, breach of contract, and violating their customers’ confidence as well as privacy and consumer protection laws.

The plaintiffs allege LifeLabs “failed to implement adequate measures and controls to detect and respond swiftly to threats and risks to the Personal Information and health records of the class members,” in violation of the company’s own privacy policy.

LifeLabs had previously said the data hack affected up to 15 million customers, almost all of them in Ontario and British Columbia. The compromised database included health card numbers, names, email addresses, logins, passwords, and dates of birth, but it was unclear how many files were accessed.

The lab results of 85,000 customers in Ontario were also obtained by the hackers, the company said.

In 2019, LifeLabs chief executive Charles Brown apologized for the breach, which led the company to pay a ransom to retrieve the data.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Here's the list of Canada's 100 best restaurants in 2024. Which Toronto spots made the cut?
Here's the list of Canada's 100 best restaurants in 2024. Which Toronto spots made the cut?

The annual Top 100 list of Canada's Best Restaurants has been released, and while Montreal took the coveted number-one spot this year, Toronto dining spots were featured a ton. Montreal's Mon Lapin,...

4h ago

Ontario to suspend driver's licences of convicted auto thieves, lifetime bans possible
Ontario to suspend driver's licences of convicted auto thieves, lifetime bans possible

In an attempt to diminish the increase in auto theft crimes across the province, the Ford government plans to suspend some driver's licences for people convicted of the offences. Ontario's Minister...

4h ago

2 arrested while washing stolen car in Hamilton
2 arrested while washing stolen car in Hamilton

Hamilton Police allege a couple of clean freaks were involved in some dirty business. Officers arrested a man and woman on Sunday, May 5, while they were cleaning a stolen vehicle at a car wash in the...

1h ago

New trial at SickKids explores how diabetes drug may help multiple sclerosis patients
New trial at SickKids explores how diabetes drug may help multiple sclerosis patients

More than 97,000 Canadians have multiple sclerosis (MS) and the country is among those with the highest number of cases in the world. Unlike other neurological conditions, MS tends to develop in younger...

26m ago

Top Stories

Here's the list of Canada's 100 best restaurants in 2024. Which Toronto spots made the cut?
Here's the list of Canada's 100 best restaurants in 2024. Which Toronto spots made the cut?

The annual Top 100 list of Canada's Best Restaurants has been released, and while Montreal took the coveted number-one spot this year, Toronto dining spots were featured a ton. Montreal's Mon Lapin,...

4h ago

Ontario to suspend driver's licences of convicted auto thieves, lifetime bans possible
Ontario to suspend driver's licences of convicted auto thieves, lifetime bans possible

In an attempt to diminish the increase in auto theft crimes across the province, the Ford government plans to suspend some driver's licences for people convicted of the offences. Ontario's Minister...

4h ago

2 arrested while washing stolen car in Hamilton
2 arrested while washing stolen car in Hamilton

Hamilton Police allege a couple of clean freaks were involved in some dirty business. Officers arrested a man and woman on Sunday, May 5, while they were cleaning a stolen vehicle at a car wash in the...

1h ago

New trial at SickKids explores how diabetes drug may help multiple sclerosis patients
New trial at SickKids explores how diabetes drug may help multiple sclerosis patients

More than 97,000 Canadians have multiple sclerosis (MS) and the country is among those with the highest number of cases in the world. Unlike other neurological conditions, MS tends to develop in younger...

26m ago

Most Watched Today

0:48
Reward offered in baby girl's death
Reward offered in baby girl's death

Ontario Provincial Police are offering a $50,000 reward in hopes of identifying a baby girl who was found dead in the Grand River near Haldimand County almost two years ago.

20h ago

2:53
Speakers Corner: Does Toronto have an accessibility problem?
Speakers Corner: Does Toronto have an accessibility problem?

People who use wheelchairs to get around point out a glaring example of how Ontario is nowhere near its goal to be “fully accessible” by 2025.
2:49
Celebrating an extra special Mother's Day
Celebrating an extra special Mother's Day

A Burlington Ontario woman is celebrating her first Mother's Day after receiving an organ transplant from her daughter who was 19-years-old at the time of surgery. David Zura explains.

22h ago

2:05
Blue Jay's Turner and wife Kourtney share special moment at game
Blue Jay's Turner and wife Kourtney share special moment at game

CityNews' Sports reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Blue Jays' infielder Justin Turner and his wife Kourtney about her singing the national anthem on Mothers' Day ahead of the couple welcoming their first child to the world.

22h ago

2:33
Search continues for vulnerable man missing one year from Toronto neighbourhood
Search continues for vulnerable man missing one year from Toronto neighbourhood

A family continues their relentless search for a man living with Down Syndrome who disappeared from a Toronto neighbourhood exactly one year ago. Afua Baah has the details.
More Videos