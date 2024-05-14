Chromeo and Maestro Fresh Wes among acts headed to Parliament Hill on Canada Day

OTTAWA — Funk masters Chromeo, rap legend Maestro Fresh Wes and rock band Metric are headed to Parliament Hill for Canada Day.

Canadian Heritage says they’ve booked an eclectic lineup of 11 acts for a night of festivities at LeBreton Flats Park in the nation’s capital.

Others on the roster include Calgary dance singer Kiesza, Halifax alt-pop duo Neon Dreams and Quebec rapper Fouki.

“Canada Day: Feel the Rhythm!” is set to begin at 8 p.m. with Canadian TV and radio personality Isabelle Racicot as host.

The show will broadcast live on CBC and CBC Gem, as well as Radio-Canada ICI Tele and ICI tou.tv.

Ahead of the concert, viewers can vote online for their favourite songs by Fouki and Metric, which they will perform on the broadcast. The poll closes on May 28.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 14, 2024.

The Canadian Press