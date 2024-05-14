Colorado Avalanche try to forge ahead after losing Valeri Nichushkin to six-month suspension

FILE - Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin celebrates his goal during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Feb. 4, 2020, in Buffalo, N.Y. Nichushkin was suspended and placed in stage 3 of the the league's player assistance program before Game 4 on Monday, May 13, 2024, night of a second-round series with Dallas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File) Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

By Pat Graham, The Associated Press

Posted May 14, 2024 6:26 pm.

Last Updated May 14, 2024 6:43 pm.

DENVER (AP) — The nameplate above the locker for Valeri Nichushkin has already been removed at the Colorado Avalanche’s practice facility.

It could be just for now — or possibly for good.

For a second consecutive year, the Avalanche are on the brink of elimination from the playoffs with Nichushkin, one of their top players, unavailable due to circumstances away from the ice.

This may be the last straw for the Avs when it comes to the talented 29-year-old Russian forward.

Nichushkin was suspended for at least six months without pay Monday night and placed in stage 3 of the league’s player assistance program. The National Hockey League and National Hockey League Players’ Association announced the news about an hour before the start of the Avalanche’s 5-1 loss to the Dallas Stars that left them trailing 3-1 in the second-round series.

Coach Jared Bednar refused to blame the loss on the absence of the team’s leading playoff scorer. After all, Colorado had been without Nichushkin earlier this season when he was receiving care; his return had buoyed Colorado, but stage 3 means he violated terms of the program, which provides help for everything from mental health needs to substance abuse.

Nichushkin will miss the rest of the postseason and the first month next season at a minimum.

Teammates heard word of his suspension at various times throughout the day. They were out of rhythm early in Game 4, outshot by a 16-2 margin in the first period and could never get on track. They must win Wednesday in Dallas to avoid elimination in the best-of-seven series.

“Obviously, tough for him, his family,” Colorado star Nathan MacKinnon said Tuesday after an optional practice, adding he was given the Nichushkin news from president Joe Sakic and general manager Chris MacFarland. “That’s all I’m going to say on that.”

Details of Nichushkin’s struggles have not been disclosed. In a first-round playoff series last spring against Seattle, Nichushkin abruptly left the team and missed the final five games of the postseason as the Avalanche lost the series 4-3.

In this postseason run, Nichushkin has been a valuable contributor with a team-leading nine playoff goals. He is under contract through the 2029-30 season after signing an eight-year, $49 million contract with the Avalanche in 2022.

There’s no telling precisely when — or if — Nichushkin will be back. If he returns, how does he earn back the trust of teammates after they already gave him another chance?

“Val is obviously struggling with something,” Bednar said. ”Yeah, it sucks for our team. We’ve got to turn the page.

“I want him to be happy and I want him to be content in his life, whether that is with our team or not with our team,” Bednar added. “We hope that he can find some peace and get help.”

The team is in its peak title-winning window, too, behind a core group that includes the 28-year-old MacKinnon; Cale Makar, 25; and Mikko Rantanen, 27. They’re also hoping for a return from Gabriel Landeskog, their 31-year-old captain who had cartilage replacement surgery on his right knee last May and is missing a second straight season.

The pressing concern for Colorado is finding a way to regroup and avoid another early exit.

“This is a tough business, this is our job and we’re giving it all we’ve got,” forward Andrew Cogliano said. “So I think we focus on the guys in the room. We have a lot of good people here who are trying to make a difference and at the end of the day it is what it is for us.”

The Avalanche also found out just before Game 4 they would be without top defenseman Devon Toews because of an illness, another blow for a team that won the Stanley Cup championship in 2022.

“No one’s feeling sorry for us,” Cogliano said.

Nichushkin was unavailable for nearly two months earlier this season, from Jan. 13 to March 7, to receive care from the program for issues that were not released.

Last spring in the playoffs, Nichushkin’s absence started after officers responded to a crisis call at a Seattle hotel before Game 3. A 28-year-old woman was in an ambulance when officers arrived, and medics were told to speak with an Avalanche team physician to gather more details.

The report, obtained at the time from the Seattle Police Department by The Associated Press, said the Avalanche physician told officers that team employees found the woman when they were checking on Nichushkin. The physician told officers the woman appeared to be heavily intoxicated and requested EMS assistance.

Colorado’s season ended with a 2-1 home loss to the Kraken in Game 7.

It very well could end in Dallas on Wednesday.

“Obviously, we want Val in the lineup and we want (Toews) in the lineup,” MacKinnon said. “But I still feel like we’re good enough to win it all.”

___

AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno contributed to this report.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Pat Graham, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario to suspend driver's licences of convicted auto thieves, lifetime bans possible
Ontario to suspend driver's licences of convicted auto thieves, lifetime bans possible

In an attempt to diminish the increase in auto theft crimes across the province, the Ford government plans to suspend some driver's licences for people convicted of the offences. Ontario's Minister...

10h ago

Multi-vehicle crash reported on the Gardiner Expressway at York
Multi-vehicle crash reported on the Gardiner Expressway at York

Traffic delays are expected after a multi-vehicle crash was reported on the Gardiner Expressway at York Street in the eastbound lanes Tuesday evening. Police were called to the expressway just before...

1h ago

Toronto man accused of sexually assaulting 2 girls at community centre pool
Toronto man accused of sexually assaulting 2 girls at community centre pool

A Toronto man is facing charges after police allege he sexually assaulted two girls while they were swimming at the Birchmount Community Centre last Saturday. Officers were called to the community centre...

3h ago

Victim threatened with deportation, bilked of nearly $100K in elaborate phone scam: Peel police
Victim threatened with deportation, bilked of nearly $100K in elaborate phone scam: Peel police

Peel Regional Police have arrested a suspect in an elaborate phone scam targeting the Asian community that saw one victim allegedly bilked out of nearly $100,000 after being threatened with deportation...

4h ago

Top Stories

Ontario to suspend driver's licences of convicted auto thieves, lifetime bans possible
Ontario to suspend driver's licences of convicted auto thieves, lifetime bans possible

In an attempt to diminish the increase in auto theft crimes across the province, the Ford government plans to suspend some driver's licences for people convicted of the offences. Ontario's Minister...

10h ago

Multi-vehicle crash reported on the Gardiner Expressway at York
Multi-vehicle crash reported on the Gardiner Expressway at York

Traffic delays are expected after a multi-vehicle crash was reported on the Gardiner Expressway at York Street in the eastbound lanes Tuesday evening. Police were called to the expressway just before...

1h ago

Toronto man accused of sexually assaulting 2 girls at community centre pool
Toronto man accused of sexually assaulting 2 girls at community centre pool

A Toronto man is facing charges after police allege he sexually assaulted two girls while they were swimming at the Birchmount Community Centre last Saturday. Officers were called to the community centre...

3h ago

Victim threatened with deportation, bilked of nearly $100K in elaborate phone scam: Peel police
Victim threatened with deportation, bilked of nearly $100K in elaborate phone scam: Peel police

Peel Regional Police have arrested a suspect in an elaborate phone scam targeting the Asian community that saw one victim allegedly bilked out of nearly $100,000 after being threatened with deportation...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

0:34
Two popular snacks recalled due to possible salmonella
Two popular snacks recalled due to possible salmonella

The recall affects all sizes of Sunchips Harvest Cheddar Flavoured Multigrain Snacks and of Munchies Original Snack Mix.

8h ago

2:33
Severe storms expected north of Toronto
Severe storms expected north of Toronto

Heavy rain is expected during severe storms Monday night north of Toronto. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
0:48
Reward offered in baby girl's death
Reward offered in baby girl's death

Ontario Provincial Police are offering a $50,000 reward in hopes of identifying a baby girl who was found dead in the Grand River near Haldimand County almost two years ago.
2:53
Speakers Corner: Does Toronto have an accessibility problem?
Speakers Corner: Does Toronto have an accessibility problem?

People who use wheelchairs to get around point out a glaring example of how Ontario is nowhere near its goal to be “fully accessible” by 2025.
2:21
Rain on the way to start the week
Rain on the way to start the week

Rain showers and a few thunderstorms are possible for Monday as southerly winds help boost temperatures.

More Videos