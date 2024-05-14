Fort McMurray, Alta., wildfire forces out hundreds of residents in 4 neighbourhoods

A view of Fort McMurray, Alta., on April 24, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken AMBER BRACKEN

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 14, 2024 4:35 pm.

Last Updated May 14, 2024 4:56 pm.

FORT MCMURRAY, ALBERTA — Hundreds of residents in four neighbourhoods in the southern end of Fort McMurray have been ordered out as a wildfire threatens the community.

The Rural Municipality of Wood Buffalo says residents in Beacon Hill, Abasand, Prairie Creek and Grayling Terrace need to leave by 4 p.m.

An emergency evacuation warning remains in place for the rest of Fort McMurray and surrounding areas.

The rural municipality says the residents in the four neighbhourhoods are being ordered out to clear room for crews to fight the fire, which has moved to within 13 kilometres of the city.

Fort McMurray has a population of about 68,000, and a massive wildfire there in 2016 destroyed 2,400 homes.

The Canadian Press

