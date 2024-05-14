Some dentists hesitant about federal dental care plan

The rollout of the Canadian Dental Care Plan is underway, but some dentists say there’s still grey areas in the program, leaving some still hesitant to sign up.

“We don’t find there was enough consultation with dentistry to run the program efficiently and effectively” said Dr. Kal Khaled, dentist of Southdown Dental and President of the Ontario Alliance of Dentists.

Dr. Khaled hasn’t signed up for the federal plan yet, and he is not alone.

“The problem we have is that we have to sign a contract, the problem that some dentists have is we’re not really happy with the contract because there are a number of parameters that we don’t find appropriate.”

The Canadian Dental Care Plan is expected to provide dental coverage to uninsured families with a household income of under $90,000.

But some details from the program are making some dentists uneasy. Health Canada says there are 30,000 dentists registered in Canada, only 9,000 have signed up so far. One of their main concerns is access to personal data.

“The administration can come into our office at any time and pull your private medical chart and your private medical information,” said Dr. Khaled.

The Ontario Dental Association, also echoing these same concerns, told CityNews in a statement that “patient privacy is extremely important to dentists, legally and ethically, and many of us are not willing to sign up until this is fixed.”

On Sun Life’s website it says it is running the program on behalf of the federal government.

We reached out to Ottawa for a response to these concerns, but did not hear back in time for broadcast.

“If we have an insurance company employee come in and pull charts and just start seeing private information, we are concerned about the confidentiality issues,” said Dr. Khaled.

Back in April, Health Minister Mark Holland told CityNews that dentists wouldn’t have to sign a contract after all, but Dr. Khaled said those changes only come into effect in July.

“In the contract it also states that Sun Life can change the contract at any time, without even telling the dentists, so we feel that’s also inappropriate…we really want to solve this issue,” said Dr. Khaled.

The provincial and territorial dental associations are said to be having discussions with the federal government about their concerns.. As for the rollout of the next phase of the dental care plan, adults living with a disability and teens can start signing up next month.