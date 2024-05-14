Hong Kong calls for respect of its overseas-based trade offices after UK charged its London staffer

FILE - Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee speaks at a reception following a flag raising ceremony for the celebration of 74th National Day of the People's Republic of China at the Golden Bauhinia Square in Hong Kong on Oct. 1, 2023. Hong Kong's leader on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, urged foreign governments to respect the duties of its overseas-based trade offices after a staff member in its London branch was charged in Britain for allegedly helping the city's intelligence service gather information. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Kanis Leung, The Associated Press

Posted May 14, 2024 12:55 am.

Last Updated May 14, 2024 1:12 am.

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s leader on Tuesday urged foreign governments to respect the duties of its overseas-based trade offices after a staff member in its London branch was charged in Britain for allegedly helping the city’s intelligence service gather information.

Chief Executive John Lee said his administration has demanded the British government to provide an explanation about the prosecution of Bill Yuen, the office manager of the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in London. Lee said any attempt to make unwarranted allegations against the city’s government is unacceptable.

British police allege that Yuen, along with Chi Leung (Peter) Wai and Matthew Trickett, agreed to engage in information gathering, surveillance and acts of deception that were likely to materially assist the Hong Kong intelligence service. The trio was charged under a new national security act that gave British police additional powers to tackle foreign espionage.

In his weekly news briefing, Lee said the duties of the trade office in London are to foster ties with various sectors in Britain and promote Hong Kong.

“Any attempt to interfere with the work of the ETO offices in different places will be against free trade and free economy and will harm the economy of the countries that try to do bad things to the operation of the ETO offices,” he said.

Monday’s prosecution is likely to sour relations between Britain and China. Chinese authorities in both the U.K. and Hong Kong have decried the charges, saying they were just the latest in a series of “groundless and slanderous” accusations that the British government has leveled against China.

In April, British prosecutors also charged two men, including a former researcher working in the U.K. Parliament, with spying for China. The Chinese Embassy called the allegations completely fabricated.

On Monday, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak warned the U.K. was facing an increasingly dangerous future due to threats from an “axis of authoritarian states,” including Russia, China, Iran and North Korea.

The three men were granted bail in a London court on Monday and their next court appearance is scheduled for May 24.

Hong Kong media reported that Yuen is a former police officer in Hong Kong. The Associated Press found Yuen’s name printed in local police publicity materials online.

In the news conference on Tuesday, Lee also responded to reports of a photo he had taken with Yuen for a news article years ago.

“This photo appears to be a graduation group photo,” he said. “My impression of this person is solely based on this photo.”

Kanis Leung, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Mississauga mayoral presumed frontrunner declines to attend all future debates
Mississauga mayoral presumed frontrunner declines to attend all future debates

Opponents and voters were left disappointed Monday night as hours before a housing debate, set to feature the top three Mississauga mayoral candidates, one of the frontrunners dropped out. Carolyn Parrish...

3h ago

TTC service on Line 2 resumes after hydraulic oil spill shuts down service between Broadview and St. George
TTC service on Line 2 resumes after hydraulic oil spill shuts down service between Broadview and St. George

TTC service on Line 2 Bloor-Danforth has resumed between St. George and Broadview stations after the subway shut down following a hydraulic oil spill. Around 7 a.m., trains stopped running between the...

6h ago

Canada's government should review breathalyzer laws to protect minorities, defence lawyer says
Canada's government should review breathalyzer laws to protect minorities, defence lawyer says

A prominent criminal defence lawyer is calling on the federal government to take another look at its laws on breathalyzers to add safeguards for minorities. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) announced...

12h ago

Toronto's Natalie Spooner injured in Game 3 loss to Minnesota
Toronto's Natalie Spooner injured in Game 3 loss to Minnesota

Toronto's PWHL team missed a chance to sweep Minnesota on Monday, but the bigger loss was an injury to their top scorer. Natalie Spooner was injured on a hit in the third period of Game 3 against Minnesota...

2h ago

Top Stories

Mississauga mayoral presumed frontrunner declines to attend all future debates
Mississauga mayoral presumed frontrunner declines to attend all future debates

Opponents and voters were left disappointed Monday night as hours before a housing debate, set to feature the top three Mississauga mayoral candidates, one of the frontrunners dropped out. Carolyn Parrish...

3h ago

TTC service on Line 2 resumes after hydraulic oil spill shuts down service between Broadview and St. George
TTC service on Line 2 resumes after hydraulic oil spill shuts down service between Broadview and St. George

TTC service on Line 2 Bloor-Danforth has resumed between St. George and Broadview stations after the subway shut down following a hydraulic oil spill. Around 7 a.m., trains stopped running between the...

6h ago

Canada's government should review breathalyzer laws to protect minorities, defence lawyer says
Canada's government should review breathalyzer laws to protect minorities, defence lawyer says

A prominent criminal defence lawyer is calling on the federal government to take another look at its laws on breathalyzers to add safeguards for minorities. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) announced...

12h ago

Toronto's Natalie Spooner injured in Game 3 loss to Minnesota
Toronto's Natalie Spooner injured in Game 3 loss to Minnesota

Toronto's PWHL team missed a chance to sweep Minnesota on Monday, but the bigger loss was an injury to their top scorer. Natalie Spooner was injured on a hit in the third period of Game 3 against Minnesota...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

0:48
Reward offered in baby girl's death
Reward offered in baby girl's death

Ontario Provincial Police are offering a $50,000 reward in hopes of identifying a baby girl who was found dead in the Grand River near Haldimand County almost two years ago.

8h ago

2:53
Speakers Corner: Does Toronto have an accessibility problem?
Speakers Corner: Does Toronto have an accessibility problem?

People who use wheelchairs to get around point out a glaring example of how Ontario is nowhere near its goal to be “fully accessible” by 2025.

13h ago

2:49
Celebrating an extra special Mother's Day
Celebrating an extra special Mother's Day

A Burlington Ontario woman is celebrating her first Mother's Day after receiving an organ transplant from her daughter who was 19-years-old at the time of surgery. David Zura explains.

10h ago

2:05
Blue Jay's Turner and wife Kourtney share special moment at game
Blue Jay's Turner and wife Kourtney share special moment at game

CityNews' Sports reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Blue Jays' infielder Justin Turner and his wife Kourtney about her singing the national anthem on Mothers' Day ahead of the couple welcoming their first child to the world.

10h ago

2:33
Search continues for vulnerable man missing one year from Toronto neighbourhood
Search continues for vulnerable man missing one year from Toronto neighbourhood

A family continues their relentless search for a man living with Down Syndrome who disappeared from a Toronto neighbourhood exactly one year ago. Afua Baah has the details.
More Videos