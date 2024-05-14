Israel national day: Israeli flag raised at Ottawa City Hall with little fanfare

The Israeli flag flies in front of Ottawa City Hall after it was raised during a private event on Tuesday, May 14, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 14, 2024 11:26 am.

Last Updated May 14, 2024 12:12 pm.

OTTAWA — Israel’s flag was flying at Ottawa City Hall early Tuesday morning in honour of the country’s national day, but there was no public ceremony to mark the occasion.

Instead, the city said the Jewish Federation of Ottawa organized a private event, but officials refused to say when or where it was happening.

City officials said they had information suggesting that holding a public event posed a risk to public safety, but they gave no details.

The decision to forgo a flag-raising ceremony sparked backlash from the Jewish community, including federal politicians such as Liberal MP Anthony Housefather and Conservative MP Melissa Lantsman, who urged the city to go ahead with the event.

Last Friday, Mayor Mark Sutcliffe posted on social media that he had asked police and the city to come up with a way to hold the event safely, but city officials said Monday that would not happen.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators who gathered outside city hall on Tuesday claimed victory, saying they had forced the cancellation of what they called a “genocidal flag-raising” ceremony. A masked woman leading the group of about 50 people told the crowd “the shameful Zionists have gone home.”

She called Sutcliffe’s stance “disgraceful” but praised Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow for her decision not to participate in a flag-raising in that city.

Chow’s office released a statement Tuesday, saying the mayor would not attend the ceremony because “she believes raising (the flag) is divisive at this time, and understands the deep pain and anguish felt by many in the community.”

Meanwhile, Premier Doug Ford released a statement celebrating 76 years since the establishment of Israel as an “independent and democratic state.”

“Today, we also recognize the many challenges Israel has faced through its existence, including the attacks of Oct. 7, 2023,” Ford said. “I continue to pray for the safe return of the hostages who were taken in the attacks and condemn hatred and antisemitism in all its forms, wherever it is found.”

On Oct. 7, Hamas fighters from the Gaza Strip broke into southern Israel and killed 1,200 people, mostly Israelis, sparking the war. Israel responded by bombarding and invading Gaza, killing more than 35,000 Palestinians from the enclave, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry. More than 600 Israeli soldiers have been killed since the war erupted.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 14, 2024.

— With files from The Associated Press

The Canadian Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Here's the list of Canada's 100 best restaurants in 2024. Which Toronto spots made the cut?
Here's the list of Canada's 100 best restaurants in 2024. Which Toronto spots made the cut?

The annual Top 100 list of Canada's Best Restaurants has been released, and while Montreal took the coveted number-one spot this year, Toronto dining spots were featured a ton. Montreal's Mon Lapin,...

3h ago

Ontario to suspend driver's licences of convicted auto thieves, lifetime bans possible
Ontario to suspend driver's licences of convicted auto thieves, lifetime bans possible

In an attempt to diminish the increase in auto theft crimes across the province, the Ford government plans to suspend some driver's licences for people convicted of the offences. Ontario's Minister...

3h ago

Cyclist struck by vehicle, seriously injured in downtown Toronto
Cyclist struck by vehicle, seriously injured in downtown Toronto

A woman suffered serious injuries when she was struck by a commercial van while riding her bicycle in downtown Toronto. Police and paramedics responded to the area of Dundas Street West and McCaul Street...

5m ago

Man found lying on street with stab wounds in North York: police
Man found lying on street with stab wounds in North York: police

A man is recovering in hospital from serious injuries after he was found lying on the street with multiple stab wounds in North York, police said. Officers were notified of a stabbing at around 3 a.m....

40m ago

Top Stories

Here's the list of Canada's 100 best restaurants in 2024. Which Toronto spots made the cut?
Here's the list of Canada's 100 best restaurants in 2024. Which Toronto spots made the cut?

The annual Top 100 list of Canada's Best Restaurants has been released, and while Montreal took the coveted number-one spot this year, Toronto dining spots were featured a ton. Montreal's Mon Lapin,...

3h ago

Ontario to suspend driver's licences of convicted auto thieves, lifetime bans possible
Ontario to suspend driver's licences of convicted auto thieves, lifetime bans possible

In an attempt to diminish the increase in auto theft crimes across the province, the Ford government plans to suspend some driver's licences for people convicted of the offences. Ontario's Minister...

3h ago

Cyclist struck by vehicle, seriously injured in downtown Toronto
Cyclist struck by vehicle, seriously injured in downtown Toronto

A woman suffered serious injuries when she was struck by a commercial van while riding her bicycle in downtown Toronto. Police and paramedics responded to the area of Dundas Street West and McCaul Street...

5m ago

Man found lying on street with stab wounds in North York: police
Man found lying on street with stab wounds in North York: police

A man is recovering in hospital from serious injuries after he was found lying on the street with multiple stab wounds in North York, police said. Officers were notified of a stabbing at around 3 a.m....

40m ago

Most Watched Today

0:48
Reward offered in baby girl's death
Reward offered in baby girl's death

Ontario Provincial Police are offering a $50,000 reward in hopes of identifying a baby girl who was found dead in the Grand River near Haldimand County almost two years ago.

19h ago

2:53
Speakers Corner: Does Toronto have an accessibility problem?
Speakers Corner: Does Toronto have an accessibility problem?

People who use wheelchairs to get around point out a glaring example of how Ontario is nowhere near its goal to be “fully accessible” by 2025.
2:49
Celebrating an extra special Mother's Day
Celebrating an extra special Mother's Day

A Burlington Ontario woman is celebrating her first Mother's Day after receiving an organ transplant from her daughter who was 19-years-old at the time of surgery. David Zura explains.

20h ago

2:05
Blue Jay's Turner and wife Kourtney share special moment at game
Blue Jay's Turner and wife Kourtney share special moment at game

CityNews' Sports reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Blue Jays' infielder Justin Turner and his wife Kourtney about her singing the national anthem on Mothers' Day ahead of the couple welcoming their first child to the world.

20h ago

2:33
Search continues for vulnerable man missing one year from Toronto neighbourhood
Search continues for vulnerable man missing one year from Toronto neighbourhood

A family continues their relentless search for a man living with Down Syndrome who disappeared from a Toronto neighbourhood exactly one year ago. Afua Baah has the details.
More Videos