Man wanted in Toronto assault, break and enter investigation

Toronto police are searching for a man wanted in an assault investigation and a break and enter investigation.

Officers responded to a call for a break and enter on May 6 around 10:30 p.m. in the Ellesmere Road and Dundalk Drive area.

It’s alleged the suspect, who was known to the victim, broke into the victim’s home. He fled the scene after the victim yelled at him.

Once police were at the residence, the victim provided evidence of an alleged previous altercation with the suspect.

Jamie Sheppard, 51, of Toronto, is now wanted for break and enter, assault causing bodily harm and six counts of fail to comply with a release order. He was also wanted on an outstanding warrant for forcible confinement, uttering threats and assault.

The suspect is described as five foot eleven inches with a medium build and white hair.