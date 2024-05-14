Measles case confirmed in adult in Mississauga, public health unit says

Peel Public Health (PPH) is investigating a confirmed measles case in an adult in Mississauga.

In a news release, a PPH spokesperson wrote that health officials have begun reaching out to close contacts who may have been exposed to the virus.

Members of the public could have been exposed at the following locations: on May 10 at Silver Creek Convenience in Mississauga from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., on May 10 at the Health Care Medical Clinic in Mississauga from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and on May 10 and May 11 at the Trillium Health Partners Mississauga Site emergency room between approximately 9:17 a.m. on May 10 and 6:15 p.m. on May 11.

If anyone was present at the above locations and with an infant under twelve months of age, is pregnant or is immunocompromised, they’re asked to contact PPH.

Measles is highly contagious, capable of infecting about 90 per cent of susceptible individuals who come into contact with it. Symptoms typically begin 7-21 days after infection and may include a high fever, cough, runny nose, red and watery eyes that are sensitive to light and a red rash that lasts between 4 and 7 days.

PPH said vaccination is the most effective way to prevent measles.